5 Delicious Lamb Recipes That Belong on Your Dinner Table
Without a doubt, lamb always feels fit for a holiday feast, whether it be Easter, Passover, or Christmas. That's when we break out our rack of lamb, leg of lamb, and lamb shanks recipes. But, in our opinion, lamb doesn't necessarily need to be limited to being a holiday centerpiece. It'll work just as easily into your weeknight routine. Think dishes like braised lamb chops, pasta carbonara, or lamb burgers. There's nothing to lose—and so much to gain—when cooking lamb. Plus, there's so many different ways you can prepare lamb including roasting, grilling, broiling, braising, and even slow cooking. (And it's so much easier than you think!) Whether you're in the mood for quick lamb chop recipes or elegant leg of lamb recipes, these delicious options are sure to make every dinner feel special, no matter the occasion.
Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
A seasoning made with fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, and spices help the exterior of the lamb become crispy while it's cooking low and slow in the oven.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Let your slow cooker do the work—and no one will guess these sophisticated braised shanks are slow-cooked and fuss-free. The grits put the dish over the top.
Lamb Burgers With Feta and Dijonnaise
Impress any dinner crowd with this upgraded version of backyard burgers that's made with ground lamb.
Shepherd's Pie with Braised Lamb
This comfort food classic gets major flavor from slow-cooked braised lamb shanks. (As if the heavenly veggie-packed casserole topped with mashed potatoes needed any help in the flavor department.)
Broiled Lamb Chops
Marinated in red wine, orange juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano, and olive oil, this broiled lamb chop recipe is sure to send your taste buds soaring. And, with only 10 minutes of hands-on time, you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen to reap a mouthwatering meal.