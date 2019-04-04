45 Summer Chicken Recipes That Are Certified Crowd-Pleasers

Nothing will turn around a hungry crowd like a hearty chicken dinner, and summertime might just be when the crowd gets hungriest—between the pool days, bike rides, and general fanfare. Whether just feeding your family or hosting a big barbecue, you're going to be able to find more than a few reasons to serve up these summer chicken recipes all season long.

For a weeknight supper, try one of our easy sheet pan recipes or quick chicken breast recipes on for size. For an outdoor occasion, pick between our chicken kebab recipes, grilled chicken recipes, or crowd-pleasing chicken wing recipes. We've rounded up 45 of our best-ever chicken recipes for hot summer days—so sit back, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, and enjoy.