45 Summer Chicken Recipes That Are Certified Crowd-Pleasers
Nothing will turn around a hungry crowd like a hearty chicken dinner, and summertime might just be when the crowd gets hungriest—between the pool days, bike rides, and general fanfare. Whether just feeding your family or hosting a big barbecue, you're going to be able to find more than a few reasons to serve up these summer chicken recipes all season long.
For a weeknight supper, try one of our easy sheet pan recipes or quick chicken breast recipes on for size. For an outdoor occasion, pick between our chicken kebab recipes, grilled chicken recipes, or crowd-pleasing chicken wing recipes. We've rounded up 45 of our best-ever chicken recipes for hot summer days—so sit back, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, and enjoy.
Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken
Nothing says summer like barbecue chicken, and these sweet and sticky chicken drumsticks can be made in the oven.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Don't worry—we've got Taco Tuesday handled all summer long.
Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Say hello to the best use of your rotisserie chicken and seasonal tomatoes this summer.
Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon
A 30-minute marinade of lemon juice and zest, oil, garlic, oregano, and crushed red pepper jump-starts the development of flavor in this dish right from the beginning.
Honey-Butter Chicken Skewers
Honey? Butter? We're in.
Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad
Incorporating two mainstays of the Southern diet—chicken and rice—this salad is an example of the kind of old-school home cooking.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
When everyone and their mama is hanging around this summer, give this sheet pan supper a chance. It'll feed the crowd easily.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
This sheet pan recipe has got major personality. Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give wonderful depth of flavor.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
In just 20 minutes, you can dress up simple pasta with shredded chicken, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
This recipe is a tasty way to get your barbecue flavor fix this summer. Top your pizzas with grilled chicken for extra smokiness.
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
Fire up the grill and make a complete meal with this recipe for grilled chicken thighs and corn on the cob with a smoky and tangy herb butter for spreading.
Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
The secret's all in the brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles. And the trio of sauces means plenty of delicious dipping opportunities.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Meet your lightened-up summer fried chicken. This crispy, golden chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry, making it slightly less heavy than the traditional fried stuff.
Chicken-and-Shrimp Kabobs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
Just look at that char, folks. The basil oil accents this grilled recipe perfectly.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This oldie got a summer-ready makeover with a healthier spin.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Skip the fast food drive-thru—because this homemade recipe is so much better.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Let your imagination run wild with this pasta salad. Everything from your farmers' market haul is fair game.
Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
You won't beat this charred Creole dish. Chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and a parade of fresh summer veggies come together for a top-notch dinner.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw complete this slow-cooked chicken recipe.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
This might be the best weeknight supper for summer. The 30-minute sheet pan recipe has a lot of tasty things going on.
Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
Make your summer work lunch feel fabulously fresh.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
The whole family will love the bold flavors of this Mediterranean-inspired dish.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
This traditional Creole dish will feed a hungry table worn out from fun summer activities.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
This no-fuss, kid-friendly meal will be your best friend whenever you need a quick family meal.
Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
This might be the only salad we want to eat as a dinner main this summer. The oven-baked pecan-and-panko crusted chicken tenders taste like fried chicken—but with much less grease and mess.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
For these wings, the secret doesn't lie in the sauce. It's all in the dry rub.
Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Because everyone needs a no-cook summer lunch staple, and this chicken salad with a tropical twist feels more than worthy.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
This one-pot wonder is packed with chicken, sausage, quick-cooking rice, and collards.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
The best part of this sheet pan supper: The addition of crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Juicy summer tomatoes are the stars of this main dish.
Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
It's hard to beat crispy chicken thighs with rice.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Everyone loves a cold salad during the summer, and you can make it even healthier by skipping the bread for lettuce cups.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This recipe will be your favorite summer casserole recipe, hands down.
Chicken Stir-Fry
This stir-fry only takes ten minutes. Customize it with your most loved summer veggies.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Sweet carrots and tangy lemons take simple braised chicken to tasty new heights.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
This quick and easy chicken piccata recipe is a summer hostess' secret weapon.
Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
There's no season that doesn't deserve at least one appearance of chicken pot pie. These individual pies will be a surefire hit.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Garlic, lemon, and rosemary—a delicious trio in the kitchen and a dynamic pairing in this summer chicken dish.
Country Captain Chicken
This fragrant dish is packed with fresh vegetables for an absolutely irresistible flavor.
Snappy Smothered Chicken
Wide egg noodles and juicy chicken cooked to perfection come together in this meal to create a dish you'll make again and again.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Behold: our best-ever fried chicken recipe of all time. It's great anytime of year, but we love it on a Southern summer day.
Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
Easy-to-make pan gravy tops this summer chicken dish for a deliciously rich flavor.
Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Spicy meets sweet in this fresh plum salsa spooned over seasoned, pan-grilled chicken.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Fresh vegetables and wild rice come together in this one-pan chicken dish perfect for feeding a summer crowd.
Herb-Grilled Chicken
Use your favorite summer herbs to season this grilled chicken to perfection.