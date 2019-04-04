45 Summer Chicken Recipes That Are Certified Crowd-Pleasers

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Nothing will turn around a hungry crowd like a hearty chicken dinner, and summertime might just be when the crowd gets hungriest—between the pool days, bike rides, and general fanfare. Whether just feeding your family or hosting a big barbecue, you're going to be able to find more than a few reasons to serve up these summer chicken recipes all season long.

For a weeknight supper, try one of our easy sheet pan recipes or quick chicken breast recipes on for size. For an outdoor occasion, pick between our chicken kebab recipes, grilled chicken recipes, or crowd-pleasing chicken wing recipes. We've rounded up 45 of our best-ever chicken recipes for hot summer days—so sit back, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, and enjoy. 

1 of 45

Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken

Nothing says summer like barbecue chicken, and these sweet and sticky chicken drumsticks can be made in the oven.

2 of 45

Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Don't worry—we've got Taco Tuesday handled all summer long.

3 of 45

Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Say hello to the best use of your rotisserie chicken and seasonal tomatoes this summer.

4 of 45

Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon

A 30-minute marinade of lemon juice and zest, oil, garlic, oregano, and crushed red pepper jump-starts the development of flavor in this dish right from the beginning. 

5 of 45

Honey-Butter Chicken Skewers

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Honey-Butter Chicken Skewers

Honey? Butter? We're in.

 

6 of 45

Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad

Incorporating two mainstays of the Southern diet—chicken and rice—this salad is an example of the kind of old-school home cooking.

7 of 45

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

When everyone and their mama is hanging around this summer, give this sheet pan supper a chance. It'll feed the crowd easily.

8 of 45

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes 

This sheet pan recipe has got major personality. Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give wonderful depth of flavor.

9 of 45

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

In just 20 minutes, you can dress up simple pasta with shredded chicken, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella.

10 of 45

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza

This recipe is a tasty way to get your barbecue flavor fix this summer. Top your pizzas with grilled chicken for extra smokiness.

11 of 45

Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Fire up the grill and make a complete meal with this recipe for grilled chicken thighs and corn on the cob with a smoky and tangy herb butter for spreading.

12 of 45

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

The secret's all in the brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles. And the trio of sauces means plenty of delicious dipping opportunities.

13 of 45

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Meet your lightened-up summer fried chicken. This crispy, golden chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry, making it slightly less heavy than the traditional fried stuff.

14 of 45

Chicken-and-Shrimp Kabobs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Chicken-and-Shrimp Kabobs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

Just look at that char, folks. The basil oil accents this grilled recipe perfectly.

15 of 45

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This oldie got a summer-ready makeover with a healthier spin.

16 of 45

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Skip the fast food drive-thru—because this homemade recipe is so much better.

17 of 45

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Let your imagination run wild with this pasta salad. Everything from your farmers' market haul is fair game.

18 of 45

Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

You won't beat this charred Creole dish. Chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and a parade of fresh summer veggies come together for a top-notch dinner.

19 of 45

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw complete this slow-cooked chicken recipe.

20 of 45

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

This might be the best weeknight supper for summer. The 30-minute sheet pan recipe has a lot of tasty things going on.

21 of 45

Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Make your summer work lunch feel fabulously fresh.

22 of 45

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

The whole family will love the bold flavors of this Mediterranean-inspired dish.

23 of 45

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

This traditional Creole dish will feed a hungry table worn out from fun summer activities.

24 of 45

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

This no-fuss, kid-friendly meal will be your best friend whenever you need a quick family meal.

25 of 45

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

This might be the only salad we want to eat as a dinner main this summer. The oven-baked pecan-and-panko crusted chicken tenders taste like fried chicken—but with much less grease and mess.

26 of 45

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

For these wings, the secret doesn't lie in the sauce. It's all in the dry rub.

27 of 45

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Because everyone needs a no-cook summer lunch staple, and this chicken salad with a tropical twist feels more than worthy.

28 of 45

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

This one-pot wonder is packed with chicken, sausage, quick-cooking rice, and collards.

29 of 45

Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

The best part of this sheet pan supper: The addition of crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread.

30 of 45

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Juicy summer tomatoes are the stars of this main dish.

31 of 45

Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

It's hard to beat crispy chicken thighs with rice.

32 of 45

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipes: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Everyone loves a cold salad during the summer, and you can make it even healthier by skipping the bread for lettuce cups.

33 of 45

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

This recipe will be your favorite summer casserole recipe, hands down.

34 of 45

Chicken Stir-Fry

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry

This stir-fry only takes ten minutes. Customize it with your most loved summer veggies.

35 of 45

Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Sweet carrots and tangy lemons take simple braised chicken to tasty new heights.

36 of 45

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

This quick and easy chicken piccata recipe is a summer hostess' secret weapon.

37 of 45

Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

There's no season that doesn't deserve at least one appearance of chicken pot pie. These individual pies will be a surefire hit.

38 of 45

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Garlic, lemon, and rosemary—a delicious trio in the kitchen and a dynamic pairing in this summer chicken dish.

39 of 45

Country Captain Chicken

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Country Captain Chicken

This fragrant dish is packed with fresh vegetables for an absolutely irresistible flavor.

40 of 45

Snappy Smothered Chicken

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Snappy Smothered Chicken

Wide egg noodles and juicy chicken cooked to perfection come together in this meal to create a dish you'll make again and again.

41 of 45

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Behold: our best-ever fried chicken recipe of all time. It's great anytime of year, but we love it on a Southern summer day.

42 of 45

Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Easy-to-make pan gravy tops this summer chicken dish for a deliciously rich flavor.

43 of 45

Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa

Spicy meets sweet in this fresh plum salsa spooned over seasoned, pan-grilled chicken.

44 of 45

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Fresh vegetables and wild rice come together in this one-pan chicken dish perfect for feeding a summer crowd.

45 of 45

Herb-Grilled Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Herb-Grilled Chicken

Use your favorite summer herbs to season this grilled chicken to perfection.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough