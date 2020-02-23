25 Delicious Oven-Baked Chicken Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Oven-baked chicken recipes make life easier without sacrificing our favorite Southern flavors. Simply throw together your go-to ingredients and let the oven do the work.

Learning how to bake chicken in the oven doesn't have to be complicated; there are so many options! While chicken breast recipes are great, we tend to go for the unexpected choice. Classic chicken pot pie, crispy chicken wings, and chicken alouette all made the list of our favorite chicken dinners. Search through the choices and pick something that catches your eye. But just between us, you can't go wrong. We have a feeling your list of go-to recipes is about to grow much longer. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Simple chicken breasts wrapped in flavorful bacon make this dish easy and delicious. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Pan gravy takes this crispy chicken recipe to the next level. You won't be able to resist a second serving. 

3 of 25

Chicken Alouette

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Alouette

Alouette cheese is a rich and spreadable garlic and herb ingredient that pairs beautifully with baked chicken. 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Perfect for feeding a crowd, this sheet pan dinner is bright, flavorful, and aromatic. 

5 of 25

Baked Chicken Roulade

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade

Easy enough for a weeknight dinner and elegant enough for a special occasion, you can't go wrong with this Baked Chicken Roulade. 

6 of 25

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Olives, artichokes, and lemons create an irresistibly zesty one-pan chicken meal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Creamy Chicken and Herbed Puff Pastry

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Herbed Puff Pastry

Don't limit your puff pastries to dessert. They pair perfectly with this creamy chicken for an unforgettable meal. 

8 of 25

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Southerners love their meals prepared in a cast-iron skillet for an extra flavor punch. So this chicken-and-wild rice casserole will not disappoint. 

9 of 25

Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner

Credit: Justin Walker

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner

Give this Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner a try if you're in the mood for something light, fresh, and oh-so easy to prepare. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Credit: tifs

Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

This Mexican-style Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole is the ideal meal for the whole family to enjoy. 

11 of 25

Herb-Grilled Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Herb-Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken doesn't have to be basic. Add a few fresh herbs and you're on your way to a show-stopping dinner. 

12 of 25

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Tangy pesto takes this crispy chicken thigh dinner up a notch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

Recipe: Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

BBQ doesn't have to be a long and complicated process; give this oven-baked variety at try for a hassle-free guarantee. 

14 of 25

Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks

Who doesn't love chicken drumsticks? This recipe creates chicken seasoned to perfection. 

15 of 25

Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Brussels sprouts, onions, and rosemary make this baked chicken ultra tender and juicy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

No need to make a side dish with this recipe; the broccoli-mushroom rice will be more than enough to satisfy. 

17 of 25

Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

Apples and herbs create a deliciously roasted chicken decadent enough for a formal dinner party.

18 of 25

Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

This garlic-herb roasted chicken is as easy as 1, 2, 3. Complete with a golden-brown finish, you'll add it to your list of go-to recipes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

Recipe: Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

This one-pan dinner makes clean up a breeze. Chicken thighs are a great choice to prepare for a potluck-style meal. 

20 of 25

Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Cheesy and ultra-rich, this King Ranch Chicken Skillet is one of our Tex-Mex favorites. 

21 of 25

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! These honey-flavored chicken thighs are filling, delicious, and budget friendly. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie and the South go together like peas and carrots, which are both featured in this delicious recipe. 

23 of 25

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Great for a game day appetizer or late night snack, these chicken wings come together in just 10 minutes of hands-on time. 

24 of 25

Hot Chicken Salad

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad

Hot Chicken salad has all the flavor we love in our classic chicken salad, but it's upgraded to a dinner special with this easy recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Poppy Seed Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

Now you'll know what to do with leftover poppy seeds. This family-friendly meal is sure to impress even the choosiest dinner guests. 

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors