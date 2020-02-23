25 Delicious Oven-Baked Chicken Recipes

Oven-baked chicken recipes make life easier without sacrificing our favorite Southern flavors. Simply throw together your go-to ingredients and let the oven do the work.

Learning how to bake chicken in the oven doesn't have to be complicated; there are so many options! While chicken breast recipes are great, we tend to go for the unexpected choice. Classic chicken pot pie, crispy chicken wings, and chicken alouette all made the list of our favorite chicken dinners. Search through the choices and pick something that catches your eye. But just between us, you can't go wrong. We have a feeling your list of go-to recipes is about to grow much longer.