25 Delicious Oven-Baked Chicken Recipes
Oven-baked chicken recipes make life easier without sacrificing our favorite Southern flavors. Simply throw together your go-to ingredients and let the oven do the work.
Learning how to bake chicken in the oven doesn't have to be complicated; there are so many options! While chicken breast recipes are great, we tend to go for the unexpected choice. Classic chicken pot pie, crispy chicken wings, and chicken alouette all made the list of our favorite chicken dinners. Search through the choices and pick something that catches your eye. But just between us, you can't go wrong. We have a feeling your list of go-to recipes is about to grow much longer.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Simple chicken breasts wrapped in flavorful bacon make this dish easy and delicious.
Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
Pan gravy takes this crispy chicken recipe to the next level. You won't be able to resist a second serving.
Chicken Alouette
Alouette cheese is a rich and spreadable garlic and herb ingredient that pairs beautifully with baked chicken.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Perfect for feeding a crowd, this sheet pan dinner is bright, flavorful, and aromatic.
Baked Chicken Roulade
Easy enough for a weeknight dinner and elegant enough for a special occasion, you can't go wrong with this Baked Chicken Roulade.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
Olives, artichokes, and lemons create an irresistibly zesty one-pan chicken meal.
Creamy Chicken and Herbed Puff Pastry
Don't limit your puff pastries to dessert. They pair perfectly with this creamy chicken for an unforgettable meal.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Southerners love their meals prepared in a cast-iron skillet for an extra flavor punch. So this chicken-and-wild rice casserole will not disappoint.
Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner
Give this Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner a try if you're in the mood for something light, fresh, and oh-so easy to prepare.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
This Mexican-style Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole is the ideal meal for the whole family to enjoy.
Herb-Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken doesn't have to be basic. Add a few fresh herbs and you're on your way to a show-stopping dinner.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Tangy pesto takes this crispy chicken thigh dinner up a notch.
Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken
BBQ doesn't have to be a long and complicated process; give this oven-baked variety at try for a hassle-free guarantee.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
Who doesn't love chicken drumsticks? This recipe creates chicken seasoned to perfection.
Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
Brussels sprouts, onions, and rosemary make this baked chicken ultra tender and juicy.
Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
No need to make a side dish with this recipe; the broccoli-mushroom rice will be more than enough to satisfy.
Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs
Apples and herbs create a deliciously roasted chicken decadent enough for a formal dinner party.
Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken
This garlic-herb roasted chicken is as easy as 1, 2, 3. Complete with a golden-brown finish, you'll add it to your list of go-to recipes.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing
This one-pan dinner makes clean up a breeze. Chicken thighs are a great choice to prepare for a potluck-style meal.
Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet
Cheesy and ultra-rich, this King Ranch Chicken Skillet is one of our Tex-Mex favorites.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! These honey-flavored chicken thighs are filling, delicious, and budget friendly.
Curried Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Pot Pie and the South go together like peas and carrots, which are both featured in this delicious recipe.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
Great for a game day appetizer or late night snack, these chicken wings come together in just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Hot Chicken Salad
Hot Chicken salad has all the flavor we love in our classic chicken salad, but it's upgraded to a dinner special with this easy recipe.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Now you'll know what to do with leftover poppy seeds. This family-friendly meal is sure to impress even the choosiest dinner guests.