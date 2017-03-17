One-Pot Chicken Dinners For When It's Your Turn to Do the Dishes
The conundrum of what to concoct for dinner is the age-old question that has always confronted cooks everywhere. And when you've run out of ideas, busy schedules, picky eaters, and plum lack of inspiration are the usual suspects. Well, wonder and worry no more. Chicken, the weeknight crowd-pleaser, is the star of these recipes that all use just one pot, pan, or skillet. The whole family is guaranteed to love the meal, saving you the trouble of being a short-order cook for each one of those precious picky little people. Plus, you'll cut down on the amount of dishes to wash, too. In fact, the clean-up is so easy, you might find other family members willing to hop on dinner duty once they get their hands on these one-pot chicken recipes. From chili to pot pie, plus forgotten classics like our Chicken Bog—these easy recipes are anything but boring.
Chicken Bog
This creamy, dreamy chicken dish is tasty enough for company and quick enough for a weeknight. Everyone will want seconds of this 30-minute meal.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
There's nothing boring about this chicken dinner. Flavorful Mediterranean ingredients come together in a delicious, one-dish chicken dinner that your whole family will love.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
This savory chicken recipe tastes like it has been slow cooking all day. In less than an hour (and only 10 minutes of hands-on time) you'll have this company-worthy dish on the table.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
This spring chicken recipe showcases some of the season's best flavors like carrots, leeks, and asparagus, all smothered in a delicious cream sauce.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Ask your butcher to remove the chicken's backbone—a technique called spatchcocking (or butterflying) to save yourself the hassle. Be sure to ask the butcher to wrap the backbone up for you. It makes great chicken stock.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
A simple vinegar mixture dresses up chicken sausage, fennel, apples, and rice.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
This savory one-pot meal is full of tasty ingredients like quick-cooking basmati rice, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, collard greens, and Cajun smoked sausage.
Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl
Skip your favorite order-at-the-counter Tex-Mex joint and whip up this savory chicken bowl at home in no time.
King Ranch Chicken
Everyone's favorite casserole is a lot easier (and made with just one pan!) thanks to precooked smoked chicken.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
A tangy gravy that gets a big hit of flavor from county ham and mushrooms makes this skillet recipe a homerun.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
This reader-favorite is the ultimate one-dish dinner recipe for entertaining. Serve with crusty French bread to soak up the delicious pan sauce.
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad
You're going to love the way we kicked up a traditional Caesar salad by jazzing up store-bought dressing and charring Romaine lettuce.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
You won't need to roll out piecrust dough when you're using our easy Skillet Chicken Pot Pie recipe. Just prepare the filling, pour into your favorite cast-iron skillet, and top with refrigerated piecrust.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
If you thought chicken pot pie couldn't get any tastier, think again. Homemade biscuits kick up the flavor in a delicious way.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Two of the South's favorite casseroles are morphed into one delicious dish with our King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese recipe.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
There's a reason this chili is called White Lighting—it comes together in only 30 minutes.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are the star of this recipe that comes together with just 20 minutes hands-on time (30 minutes total).
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
From the stove to the oven, one skillet makes everything a seamless transition. Honey, plus Asian chile-garlic sauce and fresh ginger, make for a flavor-packed dish that's easy to prepare.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
When we say one pan, we really mean it. Everything—pasta, vegetables, chicken, and all—gets tossed in, and the results are delicious with minimal effort on your part.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Creamy alfredo meets Cajun seasoning for a mashup that'll win over kids and adults. All you need is your handy Dutch oven and you're ready to get dinner on in a jiffy, minimal cleanup required.
Green Chile-Chicken Soup
In just 20 minutes, you can have the whole enchilada (literally) ready to go. This soup is smoky, spicy, creamy, and bright—what's not to love?
Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
The great thing about an Instant Pot is that it also doubles as a sauté pan, so you can do all the cooking without transferring things from the stove. This rendition of chicken and rice will give your mom's a run for its money.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash
The chipotle-maple glaze may give everything a sprinkle of fancy, but the truth is, this recipe couldn't be easier. All the action happens on a single sheet pan, and before you know it, you've got a complete meal.
Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breast with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
While the chicken cooks in the oven, you can throw together this simple, vibrant salad to go along with it. Crunchy, juicy, slightly sweet—it will beautifully accompany the savory sesame flavor.
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
This twist on chicken parmesan has all the hallmarks of the well-loved dish. The key to great flavor is a quick sear, but thanks to your cast-iron skillet, one pan will take you from the stovetop to the oven.
Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup
When the cold weather comes, it's always good to have a few chicken soup recipes in your back pocket. Here's a fresh take on the classic that swaps in kale, onion, and garlic for celery and carrots. Chicken sausage and heavy cream add a touch of decadence.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
The addition of capers adds a briny, tangy note to your otherwise standard tomato sauce, and trust us, you'll want to serve it generously heaped over hot grits.
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
All you need for this easy meal? A slow cooker, 20 minutes, and some pantry staples. Dinner is served.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Warm and comforting, this chili is a breeze to make but delivers on flavor.