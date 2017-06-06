Our Favorite Leftover Chicken Recipes

Rotisserie to the rescue. Sounds familiar, right? Every busy family knows that a store-bought rotisserie chicken can save the day on a hectic night when no one has time to cook. Plus, you're pretty much guaranteed leftovers for a tasty chicken meal the next day. These three barbeque leftover chicken recipes will help you make sure no protein goes to waste and your family's stomachs stay satisfied.

Make sure to snag every lass morsel of meat from your leftover rotisserie chicken carcass. Shred the meat into small bite-sized pieces with your hands and toss in your favorite barbeque sauce – use a bottle from the store or make your own. Balance the sweet and tangy barbeque chicken with a crunchy creamy slaw. Use a pre-made angle hair coleslaw or broccoli slaw mix and toss with fresh parsley, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and a dash of sugar. Pile a few spoonfuls of barbeque chicken and slaw onto two slices of Texas toast and dinner is served.

This recipe uses barbeque sauce instead of creamy canned soups in this leftover chicken casserole to keep dinner light. Shredded leftover chicken, barbeque sauce, sautéed onions, frozen corn, and a chopped red bell pepper make up the bulk of this casserole. Top with a cornbread stuffing mixture and bake for approximately 20 minutes until the stuffing crust is golden brown. This recipe is prefect for a cold night. Eat right away or freeze for a later date.

