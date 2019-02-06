26 Healthy Chicken Recipes That'll Have You Saying "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!"

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

As far as weeknight dinner goes, it doesn't get much easier than the ever-classic chicken dinner. Whether you're making it in the slow cooker, on a sheet pan, or atop your cast-iron skillet, chicken is a familiar friend on the supper table—and we're serving up 26 healthy chicken recipes that'll make this staple even more crowd-pleasing. These chicken dinners are quick, easy, and delicious, making them perfect to add to your weeknight menu, especially if you've been feeling bored in the kitchen. Try one of our one-dish skillets, anything-but-boring salads, or classic crockpot recipes; and you won't be going back. (Many even make use of shredded rotisserie chicken, which you can snag on your weekly grocery trip. Double bingo.) These easy and healthy dinner recipes will have you ready to declare "Winner, winner, chicken dinner!"

Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Juicy chicken thighs paired with crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread? Well, we don't mind if we do.

Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas

These easy, flavorful chicken tacos are begging to make a Taco Tuesday appearance. If trying to cut down carbs, swap out the rice for riced cauliflower.

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

You really won't beat this spiced, crispy sheet pan chicken. The Greek-style garnishes are the best part.

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

This smoky soup is all about the spices and savory smoked chicken, making it a wintertime staple.

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Roasted sweet potatoes and chicken give this salad enough hearty substance to be considered a dinner salad. (That's a title we do not bestow lightly.)

Quick Chicken and Barley Stew

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Quick Chicken and Barley Stew

Packed with good-for-you vegetables and whole grains, this chicken stew will keep you feeling satisfied.

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

This recipe serves a two-fold purpose. It's an easy sheet pan supper, and it makes great leftovers for throw-together lunches and dinners for the rest of the week.

Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Take your dinner prep out to the grill for this chicken meal packed with flavor.

Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens

This soup is absolutely packed with healthy fresh vegetables. (As in, that pinch of heavy cream is totally offset.)

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Sweet and spicy makes a powerhouse duo at dinnertime. And, really, is there anything easier than a 30-minute sheet pan supper?

Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

A cross between a sauté and a stew, this recipe hits all of the fresh, savory notes you could want.

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken

Avoid the dry meat dilemma with our roasted spatchcock chicken. It pairs well with Brussels sprouts and carrots.

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Because sometimes a Southerner just needs some fried chicken. But here's the secret: This crispy, golden fried chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry. You'll pop it in the oven to finish cooking and enhance the crispiness.

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Wrapped in tender butter lettuce and garnished with cashews for crunch, these lettuce wraps pack more flavor and texture than your average mayo-heavy chicken salad wrap.

Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken

Right at the flavorful intersection where sweet and savory meet, you'll find these slow-cooker chicken thighs.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

This chicken dinner is the perfect example of why we don't mess with a good thing. It's simple, straightforward, and oh-so tasty.

Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Make this at-home version of Thai peanut sauce, and drizzle it over colorful veggies and shredded rotisserie chicken. Done and done.

Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken & Okra

Get the Creole flavor you're craving, but keep things a tad healthier. This blend of charred chicken, smoked Andouille sausage (which you can switch for turkey or chicken sausage), tomatoes, okra, onion, and bell pepper is a weeknight winner.

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

This Mediterranean-inspired dish will make you forget that you were getting bored of chicken. Lemony chicken and artichokes are topped with a tangy relish of green olives, parsley, and thyme.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Sweet carrots and tangy lemons really make this simple braised chicken dish sing—all in less than an hour.

Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

This fresh summer salad adds a pop of color to any spread. Put those heirloom tomatoes to good use!

Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Chili

Consider this recipe your fresher alternative to a traditional beef chili. You won't be disappointed.

Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks

A crispy skin makes these drumsticks a family favorite.

Chicken Stir-Fry

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry

A stir-fry takes, oh, maybe ten minutes? And it's healthy? We're sold.

Country Captain Chicken

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Country Captain Chicken

This Lowcountry classic is packed with flavor from various spices like curry powder, paprika, and nutmeg. Lighten up this recipe by serving over brown rice or riced cauliflower.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough