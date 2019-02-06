26 Healthy Chicken Recipes That'll Have You Saying "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!"
As far as weeknight dinner goes, it doesn't get much easier than the ever-classic chicken dinner. Whether you're making it in the slow cooker, on a sheet pan, or atop your cast-iron skillet, chicken is a familiar friend on the supper table—and we're serving up 26 healthy chicken recipes that'll make this staple even more crowd-pleasing. These chicken dinners are quick, easy, and delicious, making them perfect to add to your weeknight menu, especially if you've been feeling bored in the kitchen. Try one of our one-dish skillets, anything-but-boring salads, or classic crockpot recipes; and you won't be going back. (Many even make use of shredded rotisserie chicken, which you can snag on your weekly grocery trip. Double bingo.) These easy and healthy dinner recipes will have you ready to declare "Winner, winner, chicken dinner!"
Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
Juicy chicken thighs paired with crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread? Well, we don't mind if we do.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas
These easy, flavorful chicken tacos are begging to make a Taco Tuesday appearance. If trying to cut down carbs, swap out the rice for riced cauliflower.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
You really won't beat this spiced, crispy sheet pan chicken. The Greek-style garnishes are the best part.
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
This smoky soup is all about the spices and savory smoked chicken, making it a wintertime staple.
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
Roasted sweet potatoes and chicken give this salad enough hearty substance to be considered a dinner salad. (That's a title we do not bestow lightly.)
Quick Chicken and Barley Stew
Recipe: Quick Chicken and Barley Stew
Packed with good-for-you vegetables and whole grains, this chicken stew will keep you feeling satisfied.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
This recipe serves a two-fold purpose. It's an easy sheet pan supper, and it makes great leftovers for throw-together lunches and dinners for the rest of the week.
Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
Recipe: Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
Take your dinner prep out to the grill for this chicken meal packed with flavor.
Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens
Recipe: Creamy Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Collard Greens
This soup is absolutely packed with healthy fresh vegetables. (As in, that pinch of heavy cream is totally offset.)
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
Sweet and spicy makes a powerhouse duo at dinnertime. And, really, is there anything easier than a 30-minute sheet pan supper?
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
A cross between a sauté and a stew, this recipe hits all of the fresh, savory notes you could want.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken
Avoid the dry meat dilemma with our roasted spatchcock chicken. It pairs well with Brussels sprouts and carrots.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Because sometimes a Southerner just needs some fried chicken. But here's the secret: This crispy, golden fried chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry. You'll pop it in the oven to finish cooking and enhance the crispiness.
Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Wrapped in tender butter lettuce and garnished with cashews for crunch, these lettuce wraps pack more flavor and texture than your average mayo-heavy chicken salad wrap.
Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken
Recipe: Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken
Right at the flavorful intersection where sweet and savory meet, you'll find these slow-cooker chicken thighs.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
This chicken dinner is the perfect example of why we don't mess with a good thing. It's simple, straightforward, and oh-so tasty.
Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Recipe: Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Make this at-home version of Thai peanut sauce, and drizzle it over colorful veggies and shredded rotisserie chicken. Done and done.
Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken & Okra
Get the Creole flavor you're craving, but keep things a tad healthier. This blend of charred chicken, smoked Andouille sausage (which you can switch for turkey or chicken sausage), tomatoes, okra, onion, and bell pepper is a weeknight winner.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken
This sheet-pan supper couldn't be simpler to pull together on a weeknight. Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes is perfect for easy entertaining with friends; simply combine all ingredients on a roasting pan and pop in the oven. This juicy, tangy chicken is pretty enough to serve to company, and hearty enough to fill hungry bellies. Serve this warm, one-dish chicken dinner with a crusty loaf of French bread.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
This Mediterranean-inspired dish will make you forget that you were getting bored of chicken. Lemony chicken and artichokes are topped with a tangy relish of green olives, parsley, and thyme.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Sweet carrots and tangy lemons really make this simple braised chicken dish sing—all in less than an hour.
Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
This fresh summer salad adds a pop of color to any spread. Put those heirloom tomatoes to good use!
Chicken Chili
Recipe: Chicken Chili
Consider this recipe your fresher alternative to a traditional beef chili. You won't be disappointed.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
Recipe: Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
A crispy skin makes these drumsticks a family favorite.
Chicken Stir-Fry
Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry
A stir-fry takes, oh, maybe ten minutes? And it's healthy? We're sold.
Country Captain Chicken
Recipe: Country Captain Chicken
This Lowcountry classic is packed with flavor from various spices like curry powder, paprika, and nutmeg. Lighten up this recipe by serving over brown rice or riced cauliflower.