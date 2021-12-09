Fried Chicken Wings

These wings can be fried ahead of time and kept warm in the oven or reheated the next day.

By Alex Hitz
Southern Living, February 2013

Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK; STYLING: BUFFY HARGETT

1 hr 30 mins
2 hrs 5 mins
Makes 6 servings
Double-dredging and deep-frying chicken wings the same way that many great Southern cooks fry the rest of the bird is so smart and delicious. It gives the wings that thick, crisp, golden brown crust that we crave in great fried chicken, and it's worth every step. These wings can be fried ahead of time and kept warm in the oven or reheated the next day. For that matter, they're great cold, and served for an afternoon lunch on the porch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat chicken dry. Place chicken and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; toss to combine. Whisk together eggs and milk; pour over chicken. Let stand 20 minutes.

  • Pour oil into a 7 1/2-qt. Dutch oven; heat to 325°.

  • Whisk together flour and next 5 ingredients in a large bowl.

  • Remove chicken from egg mixture, reserving egg mixture. Drain chicken well.

  • Dredge half of chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip chicken in egg mixture, and dredge in flour mixture again.

  • Fry chicken 7 to 9 minutes or until browned. Drain on a wire rack over paper towels. Place on a wire rack in a jelly-roll pan, and keep warm in a 200° oven. (Do not cover.)

  • Return oil to 325°; repeat Steps 5 and 6 with remaining chicken, flour mixture, and egg mixture.

  • Make-Ahead Tip: Fry chicken up to 1 hour ahead, and keep warm in a 200° oven. Or, make it the day before and chill. Serve it cold, at room temperature, or warm. To reheat: Bake on a wire rack in a jelly-roll pan at 300° for 45 minutes.

Tips

Source: My Beverly Hills Kitchen

