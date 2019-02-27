35 Easy Leftover Chicken Recipes You'll Make Again and Again

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Savory cobblers are vastly underrated. Not only are these warm, bubbly casseroles topped with fresh biscuits, they're incredibly hearty and filling for a family dinner. This Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler recipe will fill hungry bellies with just a few scoops of creamy, juicy chicken. It's one of our reader favorites for the fresh herbs and the bacon-buttermilk biscuit topping; the end result is a pretty and flavorful dinner recipe that you can pair with a fresh green salad. The recipe calls for eight cups of shredded cooked chicken; simply use a large rotisserie chicken and shred before adding it to the sauce mixture to save some time. You may also be able to pick up pre-shredded chicken from your local BBQ joint. Although the end result looks time-consuming, the filling for the casserole comes together in one Dutch oven, so you'll have minimal cleanup after dinner.

Start this recipe by making the creamy, vegetable-rich base for your Southern cobbler. This starts with a mouth-watering combination of sliced carrots, chopped onion, fresh mushrooms, fragrant garlic, a healthy dose of dry white wine, butter, flour, and chicken stock. Once your sauce has thickened on the stove, stir in your cream, white wine vinegar, and fresh herbs – sliced chives, chopped parsley, chopped rosemary, and thyme leaves. Then, add the eight cups of shredded cooked chicken to the mixture, combining the thick filling well. And, of course, no cobbler is complete without a freshly prepared biscuit topping. This recipe is incredibly simple; combine self-rising flour, a little sugar, chilled buttermilk, melted butter, and chopped cooked bacon until you have a soft dough. Drop it in spoonfuls on top of the filling in a casserole dish, and pop your Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler into the oven for about half an hour. Family members and guests will both swoon over this tasty casserole recipe, and you'll have a new go-to recipe for company.