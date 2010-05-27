Easy Chicken Salad Recipes That'll Be Instant Classics

Updated March 09, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Chicken salad is one of those dishes that's been a staple in our cooking repertoire for years. It's such a fresh, versatile dish, easy to throw together for a last-minute dinner party appetizer or unexpected afternoon company. Chicken salad is just as elegant as it is simple. You can serve it in a sandwich or a wrap, in lettuce cups or tarts, or all on its own. No matter how you serve chicken salad, it's guaranteed to be delicious. From the creamy classics like Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes and Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad to more inventive takes on the dish that prove you don't need mayo to make it great (gasp!) like Greek Chicken Salad Wedges and Fried Chicken Salad with Basil-Buttermilk Dressing, these recipes offer something for everyone. Purists and creative chefs alike will rejoice at the quick simplicity of these traditional dishes. They'll certainly have you thinking back to fond childhood memories of lunchtime at Grandma's house. Now pass on the tradition and make these popular chicken salad recipes for your own family.

Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs

For a party recipe that will impress without being too high-brow, nothing but our Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs will do. Dress it up with a few of your favorite chicken salad ingredients to make it your own.

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

In the heat of summer, there's nothing better than fresh tomatoes. Why not stuff those farmers' market tomatoes with chicken salad for an extra-refreshing meal?

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad

With bright lemon and earthy tarragon, this light Tarragon Chicken Salad is perfect for your springtime ladies' luncheon

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cranberry Chicken Salad

You can make this chicken salad year-round, but it'll make the ideal main dish for your casual holiday brunch menu. We love the tangy notes brought to the table with the addition of Dijon mustard in the dressing, and you can never go wrong with opting for a rotisserie chicken.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

This classic chicken salad recipe combines all your favorite components, from celery to lemon juice to mayo. It's packed full with the nostalgic flavors of Grandma's kitchen.

Homemade Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Chicken Salad

The ingredient list is simple, but effective. Thyme will be the unlikely hero, adding a touch of fresh herby flavor that really sings when you add a dash of lemon juice to the mix.

Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust

Now here's a blast from the past. Our Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust is the retro recipe your grown-up dinnertime needs. Swap in rotisserie chicken if you're looking to serve up this casserole in a flash.

Hot Chicken Salad

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad

The combination of pimentos, Cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, and a potato chip crust give this unconventional baked chicken salad nice layers of texture and flavor. It'll be your new go-to party dish, as it can be enjoyed as a dip or all on its own.

Jellied Chicken Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Jellied Chicken Salad

This retro Jellied Chicken Salad is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday dinner spread. It's a great way to incorporate leftover ingredients into one stunning dish.

Chicken Salad Tarts

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Salad Tarts

This classic, bite-sized appetizer will be ready in a pinch, and it'll be the fan-favorite at your next cocktail party.

The Greenbrier's Chicken Salad

Credit: The Greenbrier

Recipe: The Greenbrier's Chicken Salad

You can now make the Greenbrier's famed chicken salad at home with this recipe, also known as Dorothy Draper's Chicken Salad.

Chicken Salad

Credit: MyRecipes

Recipe: Chicken Salad

Don't let the simple name fool you. Loaded with red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, water chestnuts, and diced celery, this salad is full of original flavor and a powerful crunch.

Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

Red and green grapes make the perfect sweet addition to this chicken salad. If you aren't a fan of nuts, substitute celery for the pecans to ensure a crunchy bite.

Fried Chicken Salad with Basil-Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Fried Chicken Salad with Basil-Buttermilk Dressing

Consider this a lightened-up version of one of our favorite dishes, fried chicken. You can either fry it up yourself or run to Publix for a handful of tenders. We wouldn't blame you for going with the latter.

Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Blueberries add sweetness, goat cheese lends creaminess, and the onions some tang. We sprinkle on some candied pecans for a final crunch. You'll be turning to this refreshing salad throughout the summer season.

Kale-and-Chicken Salad with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Kale-and-Chicken Salad with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing

The trick to this light, healthy salad is to tenderize the kale. It only takes a few extra minutes, but massaging the de-stemmed leaves with olive oil will help remove the toughness.

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

This salad is easy to throw together, but delivers big on flavor. Grilling the romaine lettuce lends a smokey, sophisticated flavor, and baking instead of frying the chicken cuts down on oil. The results, however, are still delicious.

Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

In 25 minutes, you can have a tasty salad that wows on presentation. All you need is crumbled feta, a handful of staple veggies (like onion, cucumber, and olives), and some condiments. The baby romaine lettuce hearts tie everything up in a pretty bow.

Breaded Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Breaded Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli

Crunchy grapes, a sweet touch of honey, savory almonds, and crisp broccoli make this medley a yummy one. While the chicken bakes in the oven, you can prepare the rest of the salad—you'll have a meal in 20 minutes.

Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

Homemade crispy tortilla strips? Oh, yes. You'll want a whole pile after tasting one—we seasoned them with cumin, which beautifully complements the lime vinaigrette, creamy avocado, and the tender chicken.

Chicken-and-Quinoa Salad with Pepper Jelly Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chicken-and-Quinoa Salad with Pepper Jelly Dressing

Our Test Kitchen professionals declare that this salad should always be in your fridge—with good reason. It only takes 15 minutes to prep and can stand alone as the main dish. If that's not convincing enough, the proof is in the dressing. Pepper jelly has a subtle sweetness and spice that makes all the other salad components irresistible.

Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

This salad is all about texture and flavors. Creamy, crunchy, tangy, sweet. Be sure to add the chicken after you've allowed the salad to marinate so that it doesn't lose its crispiness.

Chicken Tortellini Salad Recipe

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken Tortellini Salad Recipe

Elevate pasta night with this 20-minute salad. Add your tortellini to a bed of arugula and throw on some shredded chicken for protein. Cherry tomatoes and a quick dressing pull it all together.

Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

When butter lettuce gets involved, you instantly know this salad is dressing to impress. With generous amounts of rotisserie chicken and a dressing that sounds divine, you can have a full meal with just 10 minutes of active time.

Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

We jazzed up the traditional Caesar salad by roasting the lettuce, which caramelizes it, and making a few tweaks to a store-bought dressing to give it a homemade spin.

Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Chicken salads don't always have to be creamy (but a lot of the good ones are). In this recipe, the dressing is a bright, light concoction of orange juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and shallots that make everything it touches oh-so-good.

Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Crisp tenders (we're looking at you, Publix), coleslaw mix, and a generous handful of peanuts make an extraordinary salad from otherwise ordinary ingredients.

