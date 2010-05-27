Easy Chicken Salad Recipes That'll Be Instant Classics

Chicken salad is one of those dishes that's been a staple in our cooking repertoire for years. It's such a fresh, versatile dish, easy to throw together for a last-minute dinner party appetizer or unexpected afternoon company. Chicken salad is just as elegant as it is simple. You can serve it in a sandwich or a wrap, in lettuce cups or tarts, or all on its own. No matter how you serve chicken salad, it's guaranteed to be delicious. From the creamy classics like Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes and Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad to more inventive takes on the dish that prove you don't need mayo to make it great (gasp!) like Greek Chicken Salad Wedges and Fried Chicken Salad with Basil-Buttermilk Dressing, these recipes offer something for everyone. Purists and creative chefs alike will rejoice at the quick simplicity of these traditional dishes. They'll certainly have you thinking back to fond childhood memories of lunchtime at Grandma's house. Now pass on the tradition and make these popular chicken salad recipes for your own family.