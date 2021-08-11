20 Chicken Sausage Recipes to Switch Up Your Weeknight Suppers
We think that chicken sausage recipes are under-appreciated at times. While other types of sausage are all fine and good, there are some nights where you're craving the flavor of sausage without the post-meal nap that comes with it. You can practically turn any old recipe into a new chicken sausage recipe. Chicken sausage has all of the flavor and versatility of other types of sausage, but it's a much leaner meat. We've included every type of chicken sausage recipe from creamy pasta dishes to savory breakfast casseroles. Most of the recipes are ideal for weeknight dinners where you need to whip up something in a flash, and other recipes can be made in the slow cooker, our favorite kitchen companion. We've even included two different cornbread dressing with chicken sausage recipes that can rival any Turkey Day dressing. Go ahead, get cooking, and don't be afraid to mix things up with a chicken sausage recipe.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
We'll give you three reasons why this pasta dish should be on your dinner menu this week: it takes less than 30 minutes to make; it cuts down clean-up time in the kitchen; and it's less than 500 calories per serving.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
Your family will love this dish that uses Italian chicken sausage links, Honeycrisp apples, and fennel. With a light coating of apple cider vinegar and fresh green fennel fronds as garnish, the dish is full of both tangy and sweet flavors.
Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew
We can't think of a more comforting dish for a cold fall or winter evening. After a little bit of prep work, all the ingredients for this stew simmer in a slow cooker until they're nice and tender.
Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites
These sausage bites are a great appetizer for your next tailgate party. You can use spicy chicken sausage for added flavor without feeling like you need a post-tailgate nap.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
We love the simplicity of this breakfast recipe. All of your favorite breakfast components – eggs, sausage, and cheese – baked together in a sheet pan and cut into squares for an easy, yet delicious breakfast for a crowd.
Italian Sausage Spaghetti
Take a break from your usual spaghetti and meat sauce routine to try this Italian-inspired supper instead. We love the versatility that this recipe has – you can choose whatever type of sausage you want. We recommend trying chicken for a light, yet filling meal.
Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage
This recipe is quick and requires only a few ingredients. Chicken sausage and sweet peppers add great flavor to this dish, but the real secret is making sure you reserve some of the golden pasta water. The pasta water is full of starchy goodness that adds flavor and thickens the sauce.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
With three cheeses, pancetta, and fresh basil, this baked ziti recipe delivers on flavor and is guaranteed to become a go-to weeknight dinner recipe. We like using Italian chicken sausage in this dish to switch things up from the traditional ground beef sauce routine.
Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples
Don't worry, this dressing still has all the flavor of grandma's with just a slight twist. Chicken sausage and cooked apples pair for the ultimate fall flavor combination.
Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
There's not much to dislike about this four-cheese spaghetti. The hardest part is being patient while all the ingredients cook together in the oven on low for three hours.
Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel
This dressing is sweet, crispy, and easy to make. The fennel bursts with a caramelized flavor once it's cooked down. You can use whichever type of sausage you like, but we think mild Italian chicken sausage is a great option.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Two of summer's freshest ingredients – corn and tomatoes – combine to create the season's best pizza for grilling. We think chicken sausage pairs well with the other light flavors in this dish.
Sausage and Kale Pesto Pizza
This healthy twist on your traditional pizza recipe is just as tasty and easy to make. The kale cooks down so it's nice and tender, the pesto adds just the right amount of flavor, and the sweet Italian chicken sausage adds a finishing touch to this filling supper.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toast
Only a few pantry staples and some fresh ingredients are needed for this hearty cold-weather soup. It's been dubbed a favorite by our Test Kitchen. If you want a spicier soup, you can substitute hot Italian chicken sausage in the recipe.
Sausage Calzones
We know your kids will love these warm and gooey calzones. You can even customize them with your favorite ingredients.
Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew
Pair this comforting stew with a crusty piece of French bread and a spinach salad for a winter meal that the family will request again and again.
Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
This stew recipe is a little bit Southern, a little bit Italian, and super easy to customize. All you need is your slow cooker and a few ingredients.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
The key to this breakfast casserole is the order that the ingredients go into the slow cooker. We think a mild chicken sausage would taste great in this dish, or you could take things up a notch with a hot sausage variety instead.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
This recipe requires little hands-on time before it's layered into the slow cooker. The stars of this frittata – the sausage and potatoes – get cooked down first in a pan to ensure that the sausage has a crispy finish, and the potatoes are deliciously tender.
Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice
This 30-minute skillet supper will quickly become a go-to recipe for your weekly dinners. It's simple yet the flavor still packs a punch.