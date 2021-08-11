20 Chicken Sausage Recipes to Switch Up Your Weeknight Suppers

We think that chicken sausage recipes are under-appreciated at times. While other types of sausage are all fine and good, there are some nights where you're craving the flavor of sausage without the post-meal nap that comes with it. You can practically turn any old recipe into a new chicken sausage recipe. Chicken sausage has all of the flavor and versatility of other types of sausage, but it's a much leaner meat. We've included every type of chicken sausage recipe from creamy pasta dishes to savory breakfast casseroles. Most of the recipes are ideal for weeknight dinners where you need to whip up something in a flash, and other recipes can be made in the slow cooker, our favorite kitchen companion. We've even included two different cornbread dressing with chicken sausage recipes that can rival any Turkey Day dressing. Go ahead, get cooking, and don't be afraid to mix things up with a chicken sausage recipe.