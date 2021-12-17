16 Chicken Recipes Every Southerner Should Know By Heart

By Marissa Wu December 16, 2021
Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Ask anyone to talk about Southern food and a few dishes may come to mind. Fried chicken, pecan pie, and biscuits might be at the forefront. Collard greens, grits (cheesy or not), pimiento cheese, more than one family recipe, and plenty of barbecue are sure to make the list, too. But when it comes to the day-to-day cooking, you can't beat a staple Southern chicken recipe. Easy and versatile, chicken is the star of many weekday staples a Southerner should know by heart. Use it as a main in a comforting chicken and dumplings recipe or let it be the star of your Sunday supper as a whole roast. You're hard-pressed to find a dish where chicken can't shine. It's safe to say, these are the chicken recipes you're going to want on repeat all year long.

1 of 16

Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

This dish combines essential, resourceful Southern cuisine and the comfort of home cooking, all in one bowl.

2 of 16

Chicken Bog

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Bog

If you don't know Chicken Bog, let us introduce you. Considered a distant cousin of pilau, it's chicken and rice at its finest: juicy chicken and rice perfumed by all the spices.

3 of 16

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

If we could only know one fried chicken recipe by heart, it would have to be mom's, no question about it.

4 of 16

Hot Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad

Of course, we need a hot chicken version of the beloved chicken salad. You'll want to break out your pimiento peppers for this one.

5 of 16

Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

It just got a whole lot easier to get this classic on your dinner table, if it wasn't already. Pull out your Instant Pot and get going.

6 of 16

Sweet Tea-Brined Fried Chicken

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Sweet Tea-Brined Fried Chicken

There may already be a fried chicken recipe on this list, but we can't pass up a version that brines chicken in the nectar of the South.

7 of 16

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Once you make this easy version of chicken noodle, you won't be able to relegate it solely to the sick menu any longer. Swap out the whole chicken for pre-cooked, shredded rotisserie and you've got an easy weeknight meal.

8 of 16

Homemade Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Chicken Salad

Is it the unofficial lunch of the South? We can't confirm, but we do have a hunch.

9 of 16

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole

A good Southerner knows that this casserole is the supreme dish of all suppers and potlucks. Filled with pulled chicken, green chiles, corn tortillas, and creamy canned soup, it's easy and irresistible.

10 of 16

Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

We're throwing in this Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad for good measure. Consider it simplicity at its finest. Chopped chicken meets homemade mayonnaise and a squeeze of lemon. Add boiled eggs and pickled relish at your own risk or volition.

11 of 16

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

One of the ultimate cozy foods, a homemade chicken pot pie never fails to hit the spot. Here's Peggy Smith's recipe, and trust us, she knew a thing or two as a longtime Southern Living staff member.

12 of 16

Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti

Here's a riff on the chicken casserole that's always sure to please. And better yet, all you need is a Dutch oven and 9-by-13 baking dish, making for easy clean up.

13 of 16

Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Some of us are in it for the crust, and this is the only recipe we really want.

14 of 16

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

There are many ways to make barbecue chicken, but it never hurts to know the quickest way to get this staple on your dinner table.

15 of 16

Classic Double Roast Chickens

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Classic Double Roast Chickens

The roasted whole chicken is an obligatory member of any Southerner's recipe box. After all, there's nothing like an entire roast bird for Sunday supper, and this recipe feeds a crowd.

16 of 16

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

A mixture of long grain and wild rice is essential to achieving the right texture for this well-loved dish. Don't forget those toasted almonds, either. They dress everything up.

By Marissa Wu