27 Easy Ways to Enjoy Chicken Breasts for Dinner

By Jenna Sims Updated May 23, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

For a quick and easy dinner option, you should always keep a pack of chicken breasts on hand. They're a great protein source to keep in the dinner rotation because they're so versatile and don't take very long to cook. They can be served as a main dish, be used in a casserole, to top a salad, and the list goes on. Chicken breast recipes are a great option for weeknight dinners that the whole family will enjoy.

If you think chicken breast dinners can be boring, these recipes prove otherwise. From our Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets to Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo and more, every chicken breast recipe in this collection is packed with flavor. If you don't already have a pack of chicken breasts on hand in your refrigerator or freezer, you'll be convinced to pick some up on your next visit to the grocery store after reading through these recipes.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

A creamy dipping sauce is perfect for adding extra flavor to both the chicken and the potatoes.

Pam Lolley's Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pam Lolley's Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Top this chicken with our easy pan gravy.

Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets

Foil packet meals allow you to serve up a delicious meal with no mess. You can assemble these packets up to two hours in advance and pop them on the grill when you're ready to cook.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts

We've included three different sauce recipes for you to choose from when serving up this grilled chicken dinner.

Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad

For maximum flavor, make sure to allow at least 2 hours for the chicken to marinate.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Whether you serve this chicken alongside pasta or a light side like steamed veggies, it's guaranteed to be a hit.

Chicken Lombardy

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Chicken Lombardy

Think of this recipe as a cheesy version of chicken marsala.

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

The chicken and pasta for this Alfredo dish come together in one dish so you don't have to dread cleaning up while enjoying your dinner.

Instant Pot Crack Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Crack Chicken

We served this chicken mixture over split-top hot dog buns, but it can also be enjoyed as a dip, over egg noodles, alongside rice, and more.

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas

Enjoy fajita night without having to leave home with this 20-minute sheet pan dinner.

Chicken Scallopini

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Scallopini

While this dish may look like it spent all day to prepare, it actually comes together in just 30 minutes.

Chicken Alouette

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Alouette  

Alouette Cheese, a creamy garlic and herb spreadable cheese, instantly upgrades plan chicken breasts.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

This easy slow-cooker chicken can be used in many different ways. You can serve it over rice, use it to top a taco salad, as the stuffing for tacos, and more.

Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken

This 40-minute dinner is a beautiful take on the Kentucky classic. 

Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

You'll start this recipe by making homemade pickled onions. While they cool, you can whip up the rest of the beautiful salad.

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes 

Throw all the ingredients for this chicken recipe onto a sheet pan for easy prep and cleanup.

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

One dish and dinner is done.

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

In addition to breadcrumbs, this chicken is also breaded with pecans for extra flavor and texture.

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Make sure to serve with pearl couscous, rice, or pasta to soak up the pan sauce.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Make sure to serve with plenty of pan gravy.

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Credit: tifs

Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

You can prepare the chicken the night before to help this casserole come together faster.

Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa

Sweet meets spicy in a fresh plum salsa.

Baked Chicken Roulade

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade

This stuffed chicken may look fancy, but it's attainable enough to serve for a weeknight dinner.

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Frozen tortellini and store-bought pesto will help this complete meal come together in just 30 minutes.

Herb-Grilled Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Herb-Grilled Chicken

Use whatever fresh herbs you have in your garden to add extra flavor to grilled chicken.

Balsamic-Garlic Chicken Breasts

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Balsamic-Garlic Chicken Breasts

You probably already have the ingredient for this easy chicken recipe on hand.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Fried Chicken

Flattening the chicken before cooking will allow it to cook faster and ensure that the outside doesn't burn.

By Jenna Sims