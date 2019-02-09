27 Easy Ways to Enjoy Chicken Breasts for Dinner
For a quick and easy dinner option, you should always keep a pack of chicken breasts on hand. They're a great protein source to keep in the dinner rotation because they're so versatile and don't take very long to cook. They can be served as a main dish, be used in a casserole, to top a salad, and the list goes on. Chicken breast recipes are a great option for weeknight dinners that the whole family will enjoy.
If you think chicken breast dinners can be boring, these recipes prove otherwise. From our Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets to Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo and more, every chicken breast recipe in this collection is packed with flavor. If you don't already have a pack of chicken breasts on hand in your refrigerator or freezer, you'll be convinced to pick some up on your next visit to the grocery store after reading through these recipes.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
A creamy dipping sauce is perfect for adding extra flavor to both the chicken and the potatoes.
Pam Lolley's Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
Recipe: Pam Lolley's Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
Top this chicken with our easy pan gravy.
Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets
Recipe: Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets
Foil packet meals allow you to serve up a delicious meal with no mess. You can assemble these packets up to two hours in advance and pop them on the grill when you're ready to cook.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts
We've included three different sauce recipes for you to choose from when serving up this grilled chicken dinner.
Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Recipe: Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
For maximum flavor, make sure to allow at least 2 hours for the chicken to marinate.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Whether you serve this chicken alongside pasta or a light side like steamed veggies, it's guaranteed to be a hit.
Chicken Lombardy
Recipe: Chicken Lombardy
Think of this recipe as a cheesy version of chicken marsala.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
The chicken and pasta for this Alfredo dish come together in one dish so you don't have to dread cleaning up while enjoying your dinner.
Instant Pot Crack Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Crack Chicken
We served this chicken mixture over split-top hot dog buns, but it can also be enjoyed as a dip, over egg noodles, alongside rice, and more.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas
Enjoy fajita night without having to leave home with this 20-minute sheet pan dinner.
Chicken Scallopini
Recipe: Chicken Scallopini
While this dish may look like it spent all day to prepare, it actually comes together in just 30 minutes.
Chicken Alouette
Recipe: Chicken Alouette
Alouette Cheese, a creamy garlic and herb spreadable cheese, instantly upgrades plan chicken breasts.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
This easy slow-cooker chicken can be used in many different ways. You can serve it over rice, use it to top a taco salad, as the stuffing for tacos, and more.
Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown-Stuffed Chicken
This 40-minute dinner is a beautiful take on the Kentucky classic.
Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
You'll start this recipe by making homemade pickled onions. While they cool, you can whip up the rest of the beautiful salad.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Throw all the ingredients for this chicken recipe onto a sheet pan for easy prep and cleanup.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
One dish and dinner is done.
Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
In addition to breadcrumbs, this chicken is also breaded with pecans for extra flavor and texture.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
Make sure to serve with pearl couscous, rice, or pasta to soak up the pan sauce.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Make sure to serve with plenty of pan gravy.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
You can prepare the chicken the night before to help this casserole come together faster.
Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Recipe: Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Sweet meets spicy in a fresh plum salsa.
Baked Chicken Roulade
Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade
This stuffed chicken may look fancy, but it's attainable enough to serve for a weeknight dinner.
Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Frozen tortellini and store-bought pesto will help this complete meal come together in just 30 minutes.
Herb-Grilled Chicken
Recipe: Herb-Grilled Chicken
Use whatever fresh herbs you have in your garden to add extra flavor to grilled chicken.
Balsamic-Garlic Chicken Breasts
Recipe: Balsamic-Garlic Chicken Breasts
You probably already have the ingredient for this easy chicken recipe on hand.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Recipe: Chicken Fried Chicken
Flattening the chicken before cooking will allow it to cook faster and ensure that the outside doesn't burn.