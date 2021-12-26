Brown Sugar-Brined Chicken
With just a handful of pantry staples, you're on your way to the best grilled chicken you've ever had.
A purpose of brine is different from a marinade. Although both can add flavor, brine adds all-important moisture to help the chicken turn out juicy. That matters all the more when cooking boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which are very lean, on the high direct heat of a grill. Brining is easy. Just make sure the salt and sugar dissolve in the liquid, let the brine cool before adding the raw chicken, and make sure the chicken stays submerged. Even a one-hour soak in brine can make a big difference in the juiciness of boneless chicken breasts, but don't leave them in for more than three hours to avoid turning the meat mushy or too salty.
This brine will season up to 12 chicken breasts.