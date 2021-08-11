12 Breaded Chicken Recipes That Will Satisfy Any Crunchy Craving

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated June 06, 2022
Chicken is a household favorite for weeknight suppers. Endlessly versatile, healthy, and affordable, chicken is the hero of the dinner table. If your usual chicken recipes are feeling monotonous, try one of our favorite breaded chicken recipes. Though "breaded" might translate to "unhealthy" or "fried" on a restaurant menu, we have some healthy breaded chicken recipes that are so much lighter than their takeout counterparts.

Our Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders offer a way of cooking crunchy "fried" chicken without all the extra fat (and mess). We're sure the kids wouldn't mind sitting down to dinner to find our Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans. Looking to freshen up your ho-hum lunch at work? Our Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Breaded Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli are full of texture and flavor you'll want to put on repeat. 

See? Breaded chicken recipes go way beyond heavy fried chicken entrées. We have delicious breaded chicken recipes for every member of the family.

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

We added a Southern ingredient to the breading on this "fried" chicken for even more flavor and crunch—pecans!

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Roasted veggies are a healthy side for this lightened-up fried chicken that kids and adults will enjoy.

Pam Lolley's Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Loyal Southern Living readers know that Pam Lolley's name is a sure sign that a recipe will be delicious.

Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

We love testing out new recipes in our Air Fryers, and this chicken tenders recipe comes with a homemade dipping sauce that you'll want to keep in the fridge all the time.

Breaded Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli

Who says salad is boring? Not this recipe! Full of flavor and texture from crispy chicken, crunchy broccoli, sweet grapes, and a tangy homemade vinaigrette, this salad will brighten up your workday lunch routine.

Buffalo Chicken Bites

Be sure to read the recipe before making these chicken bites—they'll need a little time to marinate before cooking.

 

Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers

Breaded with the cheese crackers the kids already love, these baked chicken tenders are going to be their favorite meal.

Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce

Instead of breadcrumbs, this flavorful chicken is coated in chopped pecans for a nutty twist on fried chicken.

Hot Sauce Fried Chicken with Pickled Okra Slaw

A quick coleslaw adds just the right amount of tang to a savory, spicy fried chicken main dish.

Pan-Fried Chicken-and-Ham Parmesan

This 30-minute supper is pretty enough for guests but easy enough for busy weeknights.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken fried steak is great and all, but why not try the method with the namesake? This skillet dinner will be a go-to in your family.

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Fried Chicken

Pimiento cheese AND fried chicken? We're in Southern comfort food heaven with this recipe.

By Mary Shannon Wells