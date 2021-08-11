12 Breaded Chicken Recipes That Will Satisfy Any Crunchy Craving

Chicken is a household favorite for weeknight suppers. Endlessly versatile, healthy, and affordable, chicken is the hero of the dinner table. If your usual chicken recipes are feeling monotonous, try one of our favorite breaded chicken recipes. Though "breaded" might translate to "unhealthy" or "fried" on a restaurant menu, we have some healthy breaded chicken recipes that are so much lighter than their takeout counterparts.

Our Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders offer a way of cooking crunchy "fried" chicken without all the extra fat (and mess). We're sure the kids wouldn't mind sitting down to dinner to find our Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans. Looking to freshen up your ho-hum lunch at work? Our Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Breaded Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli are full of texture and flavor you'll want to put on repeat.

See? Breaded chicken recipes go way beyond heavy fried chicken entrées. We have delicious breaded chicken recipes for every member of the family.