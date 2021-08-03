Chicken is the ultimate protein for weeknight meals. It's budget-friendly, healthy (depending on the cooking method, of course), endlessly versatile, and basically foolproof. Though we love picking up a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store for quick meals, chicken thighs are the most flavorful cut you can buy to bake yourself. Small and easy to portion and serve, baked chicken thighs are the star of some of our go-to dinner recipes. Ready for the good news to get better? With most of these baked chicken thigh recipes, you only need one dish to get dinner on the table.

Pull out your beloved sheet pan for our Rosemary Chicken Thighs with Summer Vegetables or Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing. Grab your go-to Dutch oven for our One-Pot Hot Honey Chicken and Rice or Cajun Chicken Cassoulet. Be sure your cast-iron skillet is seasoned for our Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto or Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes. Whatever baked chicken thigh recipe you choose, every family member at the table will be satisfied.