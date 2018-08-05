5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes That Are As Simple As They Are Delicious
Cooking at home has endless benefits. To start, you can save money, calories, and get to spend time with your family. But cooking can be time consuming, and when weeknights get crazy, gourmet is a no-go. If you're looking for quick, easy recipes that won't break the bank, five-ingredient recipes are here for you. Chicken recipes are always a good idea for fast, cost-efficient dinners, especially when they only call for five ingredients. These simple recipes will help you combine a handful of ingredients with pantry staples like butter, oil, and spices to create a crowd-pleasing dinner.
When it comes to these five-ingredient chicken recipes, you might have the ingredients already on hand, so you don't even need to make a grocery store run. These simple recipes are perfect for nights when you're cleaning out the pantry or running low on time. Skip the takeout route and serve up these easy five-ingredient chicken recipes for dinner this week.
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
Easy and versatile, salsa chicken can be served over rice, used for quesadillas, in tacos, and more.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
Delicious baked chicken is easy to attain, just make sure to use a wire rack so the air can circulate around the chicken for a crispy finish.
Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil
A basil and oil mixture adds serious flavor to a whole chicken. Think of it as an herbaceous take on the classic chicken recipe that uses 40 basil leaves and 12 cloves of garlic.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Fresh tomatoes serve as the perfect base for homemade chicken salad in this colorful recipe that comes together in just 15 minutes.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Pitmaster Wade Reich of Butts To Go in Pell City, Alabama, shared the recipe for these easy, flavorful wings with us. The low-and-slow method always works for tender wings.
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
You've never seen golden, crispy grilled chicken quite like this. Your cast-iron skillet works overtime to cook the potatoes and flatten the chicken against the grill so it cooks quickly.
Lemon-Barbecue Chicken
The marinade for this chicken can be made up to two days in advance. Just make sure to allow chicken to marinate for at least three hours before grilling to enjoy maximum flavor.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Less is more when it comes to this simple, classic fried chicken recipe. Mama hasn't been wrong about much, including this crispy chicken.
Poppy Seed Chicken
This classic casserole is always a crowd-pleaser.
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Convenient items like jarred pizza sauce and frozen French bread helps pizza night come together with just 5 ingredients.
Lemon Chicken
Using lemons is an easy way to add a bright flavor to chicken and this recipes come together from start to finish in just 20 minutes.
Roast Chicken
Master the art of roasting a whole chicken with this easy recipe.
Herb-Grilled Chicken
Use fresh herbs from your garden or grab your favorites at the grocery store.
Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
This chicken recipe is as easy as it gets, and you can replace chicken pieces like wings with those chicken breasts waiting in your refrigerator.
Baked Curry-Glazed Chicken
If you're new to cooking with curry, this five-ingredient recipe is a great place to start. You probably have the other ingredients on hand.
Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken
If you're craving fried chicken, lighten up a bit and leave the deep fryer behind. Your cast-iron skillet works just as well for this simple recipe.
Chicken Alouette
This recipe from our December 1991 issue is still a favorite for showers, luncheons, and holiday meals because of its pretty presentation.