5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes That Are As Simple As They Are Delicious

Cooking at home has endless benefits. To start, you can save money, calories, and get to spend time with your family. But cooking can be time consuming, and when weeknights get crazy, gourmet is a no-go. If you're looking for quick, easy recipes that won't break the bank, five-ingredient recipes are here for you. Chicken recipes are always a good idea for fast, cost-efficient dinners, especially when they only call for five ingredients. These simple recipes will help you combine a handful of ingredients with pantry staples like butter, oil, and spices to create a crowd-pleasing dinner.

When it comes to these five-ingredient chicken recipes, you might have the ingredients already on hand, so you don't even need to make a grocery store run. These simple recipes are perfect for nights when you're cleaning out the pantry or running low on time. Skip the takeout route and serve up these easy five-ingredient chicken recipes for dinner this week.