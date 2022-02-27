Knowing how to successfully sear a steak gives us restaurant-quality results at home. All we need is a trusty skillet, high heat, and great beef. The skillet should be large enough to hold the steaks without crowding. It should also be sturdy, preferably cast-iron or heavy stainless steel, but never non-stick. A non-stick pan would prevent the meat from developing the delicious dark crust. The goal is to deeply brown the steak, not fry it, so make sure the pan is almost smoking hot before adding the meat, and use only enough oil to slick the surface. Flat iron might not be as well-known as other steaks, but they deliver plenty of beefy flavor, which is why some butchers used to keep them for themselves. If you can't find flat iron steak in your market, then top blade chuck, sirloin, or New York strip will work just fine.