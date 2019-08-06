Easy and Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Steak
You know how the saying goes: One man's trash is another man's treasure. Well, that's how we feel about leftovers. At first glance, leftovers might look boring—but looks can be deceiving. If you get creative, leftover meat mains can be turned into cold-cut sandwiches, casseroles, pizza toppings, taco fillings, and much, much more. All it takes is a little imagination and a couple extra ingredients to turn leftover steak into another filling dinner. In fact, some of our favorite steak recipes can be made with last night's sirloin, flank, or ribeye.
We've rounded up a variety of delicious ways to use your leftover steak to make everything from fajitas to dinner salads. Skip the steak-cooking step in these recipes, or add steak to a previously-meatless recipe. You're set with a steak dinner, reimagined. Start with our crowd-pleasing Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad one night, and be set for the rest of the week.
Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad
Recipe: Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad
Jazz up leftover flank steak by throwing it into this field pea salad. Charred vegetables and a simple vinaigrette will have you forgetting that it's leftovers for dinner.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
Skip the ground beef and use leftover steak as the meat for these sheet pan nachos.
Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
Recipe: Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
A crisp bed of arugula, crunchy baby bell peppers, and crumbly blue cheese will dress up your leftover flank steak into an unrecognizable, absolutely delicious new creation.
Easy Steak Fajitas
Recipe: Easy Steak Fajitas
Dress up your leftover flank steak with a caramelized onion-and-bell pepper mix and all the fixings. Everyone can customize their fajitas with toppings like fresh cilantro, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Tip: Pick up pre-sliced veggies at the grocery store to save time.
Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Recipe: Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
You never imagined you'd be putting roasted sweet potatoes in a taco, right? Well, think again!
Burrito Bowls
Recipe: Burrito Bowls
Weeknights call for recipes with customizable ingredients—so everyone can get exactly what they want. Slice up your leftover steak and serve it over these easy Tex-Mex bowls.
Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
Keep things easy with a classic trio of steak, roasted potatoes, and greens. (In this case, sautéed curly kale.) Just skip cooking the steak, and use your leftover stash instead.
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
The trick to making chopped steak feel fresh: crunchy summer salsa. Skip the slow-cooker step, and use your leftover beef instead.
Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
If you already have leftover steak on hand, this hearty salad recipe will come together even quicker.
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
Serve leftover steak over a bed of Quick-Pickled Cukes for a refreshing meal.
Pepper Steak
Recipe: Pepper Steak
Leftover steak will go much farther when combined with pepper ands onions served over a bed of rice.
Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry
Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry
You won't believe this meal was whipped up with last night's steak. A mixture of jalapeño peppers, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce coats Brussels sprouts and leftover beef (thinly sliced and tossed into the skillet just before eating).
Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
We've been known to elevate this fan-favorite appetizer recipe by using cold, sliced steak instead of deli roast beef. Garlic-and-herb cheese is the cool, creamy touch that pulls the bundles together.