Easy and Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Steak

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 07, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

You know how the saying goes: One man's trash is another man's treasure. Well, that's how we feel about leftovers. At first glance, leftovers might look boring—but looks can be deceiving. If you get creative, leftover meat mains can be turned into cold-cut sandwiches, casseroles, pizza toppings, taco fillings, and much, much more. All it takes is a little imagination and a couple extra ingredients to turn leftover steak into another filling dinner. In fact, some of our favorite steak recipes can be made with last night's sirloin, flank, or ribeye.

We've rounded up a variety of delicious ways to use your leftover steak to make everything from fajitas to dinner salads. Skip the steak-cooking step in these recipes, or add steak to a previously-meatless recipe. You're set with a steak dinner, reimagined. Start with our crowd-pleasing Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad one night, and be set for the rest of the week. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad

Jazz up leftover flank steak by throwing it into this field pea salad. Charred vegetables and a simple vinaigrette will have you forgetting that it's leftovers for dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Sheet Pan Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

Skip the ground beef and use leftover steak as the meat for these sheet pan nachos.

3 of 13

Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad

A crisp bed of arugula, crunchy baby bell peppers, and crumbly blue cheese will dress up your leftover flank steak into an unrecognizable, absolutely delicious new creation.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Easy Steak Fajitas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easy Steak Fajitas

Dress up your leftover flank steak with a caramelized onion-and-bell pepper mix and all the fixings. Everyone can customize their fajitas with toppings like fresh cilantro, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Tip: Pick up pre-sliced veggies at the grocery store to save time.

5 of 13

Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

You never imagined you'd be putting roasted sweet potatoes in a taco, right? Well, think again!

6 of 13

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Weeknights call for recipes with customizable ingredients—so everyone can get exactly what they want. Slice up your leftover steak and serve it over these easy Tex-Mex bowls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries

Keep things easy with a classic trio of steak, roasted potatoes, and greens. (In this case, sautéed curly kale.) Just skip cooking the steak, and use your leftover stash instead.

8 of 13

Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

The trick to making chopped steak feel fresh: crunchy summer salsa. Skip the slow-cooker step, and use your leftover beef instead.

9 of 13

Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing

If you already have leftover steak on hand, this hearty salad recipe will come together even quicker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Photo: Jacob Snavely

Recipe: Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad

Serve leftover steak over a bed of Quick-Pickled Cukes for a refreshing meal. 

11 of 13

Pepper Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pepper Steak

Leftover steak will go much farther when combined with pepper ands onions served over a bed of rice.

12 of 13

Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry

You won't believe this meal was whipped up with last night's steak. A mixture of jalapeño peppers, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce coats Brussels sprouts and leftover beef (thinly sliced and tossed into the skillet just before eating).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

Credit: Ralph Lee Anderson

Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

We've been known to elevate this fan-favorite appetizer recipe by using cold, sliced steak instead of deli roast beef. Garlic-and-herb cheese is the cool, creamy touch that pulls the bundles together.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough