You know how the saying goes: One man's trash is another man's treasure. Well, that's how we feel about leftovers. At first glance, leftovers might look boring—but looks can be deceiving. If you get creative, leftover meat mains can be turned into cold-cut sandwiches, casseroles, pizza toppings, taco fillings, and much, much more. All it takes is a little imagination and a couple extra ingredients to turn leftover steak into another filling dinner. In fact, some of our favorite steak recipes can be made with last night's sirloin, flank, or ribeye.

We've rounded up a variety of delicious ways to use your leftover steak to make everything from fajitas to dinner salads. Skip the steak-cooking step in these recipes, or add steak to a previously-meatless recipe. You're set with a steak dinner, reimagined. Start with our crowd-pleasing Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad one night, and be set for the rest of the week.