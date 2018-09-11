How To Cook Steak In The Oven

Love cooking steak at home but hate smoking up your kitchen? We've got the recipe for you. All you need is a great steak, a large cast-iron skillet, and some kitchen tongs. Any thick cut of steak can be pan-roasted—rib eye, filet mignon, T-bone, and strip steak are all great cuts for this method. (Save thinner cuts like skirt or flank steak for the grill.)

Start with Room Temperature Steak

Cold meat will immediately seize up in a hot pan, so it's best to let the steak come to room temperature before you start to cook it. Take the steak out of the refrigerator and pat it dry with a paper towel. Rub both sides of the steak with a little olive oil, then generously season it all over with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Let it rest on the kitchen counter for about 30 minutes.

Preheat the Skillet

While the steak rests, preheat the oven to 400˚F and place the cast-iron skillet inside the oven so it can heat up as the oven preheats. The preheated pan will ensure a quick and even sear.

Transfer to the Stovetop

Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven (oven mitts, please!) and place it on the stovetop. Set the burner to medium-high heat to keep the skillet hot.

Sear the Steak

Using tongs, place the seasoned steak in the hot pan and let it sizzle and sear for about 1 minute (this step is brief but can get smoky, so run the exhaust fan over your stovetop). Flip the steak over and sear the other side for 1 minute.

Finish in the Oven

Carefully transfer the seared steak in the skillet to the preheated oven (remember, the pan is still hot, so use your oven mitts). Cook, turning the steak halfway through the cooking time, which should take about 10 to 15 minutes total, depending on how thick the steak is and your desired degree of doneness. Use a cooking thermometer inserted in the center to determine the interior temperature, which can range from 125˚F for rare to 155˚F for well-done. Pull the steak out of the oven just before reaching your target temperature.

Let it Rest

Remove the steak from the cast-iron skillet and place it on a plate to rest. Allow the meat to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing it against the grain and serving.

Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak Credit: Hector Sanchez

