Perfect Beef Tenderloin
This simple step-by-step recipe will ensure you have a perfectly tender beef tenderloin every time.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Roasted beef tenderloin is a show-stopper that transforms any dinner into a special occasion. A whole tenderloin is also expensive, so we need a recipe that will guide us to perfection. This recipe is surprisingly straightforward and easy, especially when you ask the butcher to trim and tie the roast before you bring it home, which ensures it will cook evenly. Trust an instant-read thermometer to gauge when it's cooked to your liking, and let it rest before slicing. The target temperature range for medium-rare (which is how most people prefer beef tenderloin) is 130° to 135°F, but remove it from the oven when it reaches 125° to 130°F because it will climb another 5 to 7 degrees while it rests.