How Long Can You Freeze Ground Beef?

It's always a good idea to have a pound (or even more) of ground beef in the freezer. This quick-cooking protein is the foundation of so many comforting meals—spaghetti sauce, meatloaf, casseroles, meatballs, tacos, and of course, burgers. Think of ground meat—whether it's beef, turkey, chicken, or pork—as a secret weapon that can be combined with whatever happens to be in your refrigerator or pantry to make dinner happen at a moment's notice. (Just don't forget to defrost it in the refrigerator!)

As you may know, foods that have been frozen are safe to eat indefinitely, if they have been stored properly at the right temperature. As you may also know, just because something is safe to eat doesn't mean it will taste good. For the best flavor and texture, the United States Department of Agriculture says frozen ground beef should be cooked and eaten within four months.

So if you picked up a few pounds of "buy one get one" ground meat at the grocery store and want it to last for four months, you need to know how to store it so that the meat is exposed to as little air as possible. This will prevent freezer burn and discoloration. While you can freeze meat in its supermarket packaging (typically a shrink-wrapped plastic container), it's not ideal. The plastic wrap is permeable enough for air to get in. Instead, wrap the container with a layer or two of heavy-duty aluminum foil and write the date on the foil so you'll know how long it's been in the freezer.