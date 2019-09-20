34 Leftover Ham Recipes to Feed the Whole Family
That glistening glazed ham makes a lovely centerpiece at any dinner party or holiday soirée. When it comes to Thanksgiving, we like to offer multiple options for our guests, so we're serving Pineapple-Glazed Ham right alongside our stunning roasted turkey. No Christmas dinner is complete without a baked ham dripping in our best glaze. From the cold winter months to warm Easter afternoons, ham is a staple on our holiday tables—but more often than not, we're left with lots to spare. In true Southern fashion, it's essential to ensure that there's enough to go around and then some, so we typically end up with half a ham leftover from our holiday meals. But part of the fun of the holidays is finding new ways to repurpose those leftovers to feed the whole family for the days after. From sandwiches to soups, there are so many ways to plan makeovers for that leftover meat. We've rounded up our favorite recipes—from spectacular sides to catch-all casseroles—that will bring new life to your leftover ham.
Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas
Grab your Dutch oven and dice up some leftover ham. This hearty risotto is anything but time consuming.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Ham adds a substantial, meaty component to this oh-so-classic gooey mac and cheese recipe. The kids will love it.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
On warm days, pack up a picnic basket with this Macaroni Salad and head to the park. We can't think of a better way to spend an afternoon.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
When we have leftovers, our first trick is to throw them into a casserole. This dish tastes like the comforting post-holiday meals of our childhood.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Make a light, healthy family breakfast while using up your leftovers.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Make every night a party with this fun dip. Served with tortilla chips, it's our go-to entertaining appetizer.
Country Ham Hash
Dice that leftover ham up and toss it in with your skillet potatoes to make a lovely campfire hash.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
All Southerners know that the stewed collards are not complete without a healthy dose of ham hocks.
Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas
This baked gnocchi dish looks just as impressive as it sounds. Ham, peas, and melty gruyere cheese add serious finesse to this French meal.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Bring new life to those day-old croissants with this dreamy breakfast casserole. From eggs to ham, it's got all of your breakfast staples in one dish.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
This ultra-creamy twist on spinach and artichoke dip trades the artichoke for sautéed sweet onions and ham. It's built for game days and tailgate season.
Ham Biscuits
No Southern potluck spread is complete without a plate of Ham Biscuits. They're plain and simple—and absolutely irresistible.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Stew up that leftover ham into a hearty Ham-and-Bean Soup. The broth is light enough to enjoy all year round.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Make these pretty pink puffs for your afternoon luncheon. This vintage recipe isn't going out of style any time soon.
Jambalaya de Covington
You may not expect to find ham in your jambalaya, but this dish welcomes it with open arms. Jambalaya de Covington has a little bit of everything.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Fresh peas and ham are a match made in heaven, and this simple side just about proves it.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
This dish has been on the Senate menu every day since 1903. If that doesn't convince you to try it, we don't know what will.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Whether you serve it as a picture-perfect side or as a breakfast bowl (topped with a sunny-side-up egg, of course), this cheesy dish can rise to any occasion.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
We like our ham extra crispy, and this recipe makes all of our day-after-the-holiday dreams come true.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
What would Mama's collard greens taste like without ham hocks? We don't want to know.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Toss all those leftover ingredients in the slow cooker and let it go low and slow all day long. By dinnertime, you'll have a hearty effort-free meal.
Ham-Stuffed Biscuits With Mustard Butter
These big-batch sandwiches, also known as Funeral Sandwiches, certainly aren't just for sad occasions. You can find these popular finger foods at tailgates and potlucks across the South.
Dianne's Southwestern Cornbread Salad
This salad in a jar can be taken on-the-go, making it a perfectly portable option for field trips or picnics.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
These croque monsieur-inspired sliders are fit for a weekend brunch, a spring picnic, a beach day, or the kids' lunchboxes.
Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread
Enjoy the savory side of cake with this creative recipe that will pair beautifully with your morning coffee.
Scalloped Potatoes With Ham
You need just a few ingredients to put this decadent dish on the table for a holiday or weeknight dinner.
Ham Delights
A Southern potluck wouldn't be complete without a tray of ham biscuits, and we love this recipe that's served on sweet Hawaiian rolls.
Paola Velez's Ham-and-Cheese Empanadas
Repurpose holiday leftovers with this inventive recipe from Washington D.C. pastry chef Paola Velez.
Collard Greens with Smoked Ham Hocks and Pickled Collard Green Stems
Is there anything more comforting than some collard greens cooked with savory ham? We think not.
Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip
What better way to bring extra luck into the new year than with a delicious dip for your New Year's party.
Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust
One bite and you'll fall head over heels for the cornbread crust on this lucky pie featuring ham, black-eyed peas, and collard greens.
Savory Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie
Don't forget that pies can be savory! This comforting recipe may even become your go-to dish when company calls.
Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
Move over chicken pot pie! There's a new savory bake in town and ham plays a starring role.
Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp
Upgrade your classic shrimp and grits with the addition of a Southern favorite, country ham.