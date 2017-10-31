This Is the Best Way To Freeze Bacon
Although we can always come up with a delicious reason to cook with bacon (hello, Bow-Tie Crackers or Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders), sometimes you end up with a few leftover slices. Uncooked bacon should be used within seven days or stored in the freezer. If you're freezing the bacon, this is our preferred method, which allows you to defrost individual slices.
1. Separate the bacon
If you have parchment or wax paper on hand either one will make this task much easier. Tear off a large sheet of parchment and place it on a baking sheet. (Make sure the baking sheet will fit in your freezer. You may need to eat some ice cream to make room.) Separate the bacon slices and place each slice vertically on the parchment, leaving a bit of space between each slice.
2. Roll it into spirals
Start at one end of a bacon slice and roll the slice into a spiral. Repeat with the remaining bacon slices.
3. Flash-freeze the spirals
Place the baking sheet in your freezer for at least 30 minutes, or until the spirals have frozen solid.
4. Store in a freezer bag
Place the frozen bacon spirals in a ziplock freezer bag and place the bag in the freezer. Because the spirals have been individually frozen, they should not stick together.
5. Defrost it safely
Like all foods, bacon can be frozen indefinitely, but it is best used within one month. The safest way to defrost frozen bacon is in your refrigerator but you can also defrost it under cool running water, or in the microwave. Never defrost bacon by leaving it on your kitchen countertop; harmful bacteria can develop if the bacon is left at room temperature for too long.
