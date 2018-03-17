3 Things You Need to Know About Freezing Bacon
Any way you slice it, bacon is a Southern cooking phenom. Whether we're dipping it into our runny egg yolks in the morning, piling it high between two white bread slices with some Duke's, or sprinkling it over our favorite pasta recipes, it gives that punch of mouthwatering saltiness and crunch that can never be topped. Stocking your freezer with bacon is a surefire way to save the day when time is scarce, but the hunger is real. However, freezing the whole pack isn't even close to being the best way to serve you in the long run. We've got the trick to getting your bacon from your freezer to cast-iron skillet quick and easy, in just three simple steps. Follow this freezing method to make sure you always have some bacon at arm's reach!
Step 1: Space out the slices.
Line up the pieces of bacon vertically on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between them.
Step 2: Get ready to roll.
Form each slice into a spiral. Place the baking sheet in your freezer for 30 minutes or until the spirals have frozen solid.
Step 3: Freeze for later.
Store the bacon in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. (Write the date on the bag.) Because the spirals have been individually frozen, they shouldn't stick together. Use them within one month for best quality.
WATCH: Bacon Bites
These perfect little bundles of bacon let you easily use store leftover strips and quickly pull out exactly how much you need when using later. Freezing the entire pack as-is makes for a longer defrosting period and often makes more sense if planning to use it all at once. After pulling out your desired amount, you can safely defrost it in your refrigerator, under cool running water, or in the microwave. Never defrost bacon by leaving it on your kitchen countertop for a long while; harmful bacteria can develop if the bacon is left at room temperature for too long.