Well, it turns out there's actually two great ways to cook bacon while you're camping. One works for morning people and/or those who saw The Revenant more than once; the other works for the rest of us. Whether you're a skilled outdoors-type or you're still getting used to the whole idea of sleeping outside, both of these techniques will make sure you have a hot breakfast in the morning ready to fuel you up for a weekend's-worth of hiking, kayaking, or at least some quality hammock time.

One universal truth applies to both these methods: bring a cast-iron skillet

The Camp Stove Method: If you've brought a butane-or-propane-powered camping stove with you, congratulations; you'll have bacon ready to go quickly without much fuss or waiting around. (Coleman makes our favorite camp stoves with a range of price points.) Just place your skillet on the burner and wait for it to heat up just like you would at home, then fry ‘er up.

