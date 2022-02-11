McDonald's Beloved Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Return!
It's that time again!
The legendary Shamrock Shake and its pal the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will make their triumphant return to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide beginning February 21—just in time for St. Patrick's Day.
But wait, there's more. This year, the fast-food chain is celebrating "Shamrock SZN" by sharing the hexadecimal color code that corresponds to the company's beloved mint green beverage: #cbf2ac.
McDonald's explained its decision to unveil the code in a news release. In a nutshell, it's to help tech-savvy Shamrock Shake fans create digital and physical art with the color.
"For years, Shamrockers across the country have gone green to show their love for this delicious dessert... from getting minty fresh manicures to proudly repping their Shamrock-inspired gear," McDonald's said. "And now, we're helping all our fans make it #cbf2ac official."
The Shamrock Shake—made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavoring, and topped with whipped cream—has been a seasonal favorite since it was added to the menu in 1967.
See you at McDonald's!