McDonald's Announces Brand-New Glazed Pull-Apart Donut Will Soon Be Available All Day
Perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself. We won’t judge!
Alert doughnut lovers! Your McDonald's order is about to get sweeter. The iconic fast-food chain adorned with the golden arches is adding another delectable offering on their all day McCafé Bakery menu. Starting September 1, for a limited time, you can get yourself a Glazed Pull-Apart Donut.
In a press release, the folks at McDonald's described the new treat as, "coated in a delightful, sweet glaze, the tear apart bites make it both shareable (if you're into that) and perfect for enjoying throughout the day." If you're keeping it all to yourself, each poppable bite is the perfect size for dunking into a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee. Or maybe it's the afternoon treat you enjoy while sitting in the afternoon school carpool line. We won't tell the kids if you finish them before pick up.
While the Glazed Pull-Apart Donut will only be available for a limited time, it joins a very friendly line up of permanent dessert options the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll that make up the McCafé Bakery menu that debuted in 2020. Mark the calendar for September 1 when you'll be able to try the Glazed Pull-Apart Donut in-restaurant or via the drive thru, directly on the McDonald's App with Mobile Order and Pay or delivered to your front door through McDelivery.
Give it a try and let us know what you think! Happy snacking.