Holiday Pies Return to McDonald's for a Limited Time
The beloved desserts are available now in select regions.
It's a Christmas miracle!
McDonald's elusive and delicious Holiday Pie has returned this season, a representative for the fast-food chain confirmed to Southern Living.
First introduced in 1999, the "mouthwatering pastry" features creamy vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with festive rainbow sprinkles. The Holiday Pie is now available at participating locations in select regions across the country until early January.
According to CNN, the pies have been spotted in Oregon, Illinois, and Texas so far this year. Customers can reportedly use the McDonald's app to see if the pie is available near them.
The return of the Holiday Pie comes as McDonald's prepares to ring in the Christmas season with a menu of Mariah Carey-approved goodies. The "Mariah Menu," which debuts December 13, features a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald's mobile app.
We're dying to know: Have you spotted Holiday Pies at your local McDonald's?