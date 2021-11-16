McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin—and the different ways people eat them—by offering the beloved breakfast sandwich for its original price: 63 cents.

To go along with the promotion, McDonald's is also sharing several popular "fan hacks" that make the Egg McMuffin "a little extra." For example, you can ditch the muffins and replace them with two hash browns, add tomato and bacon, or even embellish your Egg McMuffin with a little grape jelly. The world, as they say, is your oyster.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," Molly McKenna, McDonald's Senior Director of Brand Communications, said in a news release. "It's been fun to see all the ways they've made it their own—whether it's adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they're always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin."

WATCH: Dolly Parton's First Date with Husband Carl Dean Took Place at a McDonald's Drive-Through

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin offer will only be available on the McDonald's app during breakfast hours (6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) on Thursday, November 18. Customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carry out, drive thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.