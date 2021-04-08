Attention: There’s a New Sandwich at Augusta National
Look out, pimento cheese!
Ladies and gentlemen, we are back with more breaking Masters news.
Hold onto your pimento cheese sandwich T-shirts, y'all. There's a new concession item at Augusta National this year, and it's here to give your favorite mayo-based mainstays a run for their money.
This week, the famous Georgia golf club revealed that food selections at the 85th Masters Tournament would include chicken salad on a brioche bun. A new Masters sandwich? Glory be!
"New to the most famous fare in golf, Chicken Salad," the Masters captioned a photo of the delectable sandwich on Instagram.
The chicken salad sandwich joins the Classic Chicken, the Masters Club, the Egg Salad, the Pimento Cheese, the Ham and Cheese on Rye, and the Turkey and Cheese on Wheat.
Now, chicken salad isn't 100-percent new to Augusta concessions. It's appeared on the menu before, though it was previously served in a wrap. The brioche bun, well, that's a game-changer.
"The new sandwich immediately joins the upper echelon of Augusta's concession power rankings," Dylan Dethier writes for GOLF.com. "I can tell you with great certainty that the chicken salad on brioche is delicious."
Yum.