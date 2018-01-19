19 Easy Packed Lunch Ideas to Try When You're Tired of PB&J

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Lunch can be a difficult task to tackle during the week. Meal prepping is a great tool, but it doesn't always pan out if your Sunday schedule fills up. It's also easy to get in the habit of eating lunch out with coworkers, which can rack up the calories (and the bills). With these packed lunch ideas, mealtime is no longer a worry. These brown bag lunch recipes are healthy, easy to make, and portable. It can be hard to eat light and fill up, but these recipes have plenty of protein to keep you full (without feeling like you need an afternoon nap after eating). Whether you crave soups you can heat up at the office, easy salads you can put together in a flash, or all-in-one bowl recipes, let these lunch ideas be your healthy guide. Leave that sad turkey sandwich and bag of salad behind—these recipes will upgrade your midday needs.

1 of 19

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Sneak in healthy apples and protein-packed cheese for a turkey sandwich that's anything but boring.

2 of 19

Copycat Starbucks Bistro Boxes

Credit: Sara Tane

Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Bistro Boxes

Whether you need a light lunch idea or snacks for those long afternoons, these healthful boxes are great for meal-prepping at the start of the week.

3 of 19

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and slow-cooked chicken make this recipe a weekday warrior for kids and adults alike.

4 of 19

Smoky White Bean Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Smoky White Bean Soup

This comforting, healthy soup recipe is also a one-pot dish that's ready in 25 minutes, so there's nothing negative about this recipe.

5 of 19

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

Served over a bed of greens, on a buttery croissant, or with crackers, ham salad is a Southern dish made for lunchtime.

6 of 19

Chicken and Fontina Panini

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and Fontina Panini

You wouldn't guess this fancy-feeling lunch panini only calls for five ingredients.

7 of 19

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Customize your toppings for these healthy burrito bowls and never get bored with lunch again.

8 of 19

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

This classic spread will never go out of style. Make a batch, and send it to the cafeteria.

9 of 19

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

These ooey-gooey treats taste like a twist between blackberry cobbler and a bar cookie—which means...heaven?

10 of 19

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

For a cozy meal, there's nothing quite like a warm bowl of beef soup, but it takes hours to simmer or slow cook to perfection. Not so with this recipe! It's the most delicious shortcut we've ever found.

11 of 19

Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

These colorful, meatless bowls are packed with filling, good-for-you ingredients. You'll have the most flavorful lunchbox in the work refrigerator.

12 of 19

Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad

You'll add this light, bright recipe to your weekly roundup. Serve it alone or over a bed of lightly dressed salad greens.

13 of 19

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Serve the meatballs over rice or make meatball pitas with cucumber-yogurt sauce for two healthy, Mediterranean lunch options.

14 of 19

Vidalia Onion Soup

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

Instead of going out for lunch, make this quick, savory soup. Don't forget a piece of crusty bread for dipping!

15 of 19

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Make these quiches up to two days ahead and have them ready to go in the refrigerator. They're served at room temperature, so no office microwave required, and individual servings make portion control easy.

16 of 19

Soba Noodle-and-Shrimp Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Soba Noodle-and-Shrimp Bowls

These noodle bowls have tons of Asian flavor without tons of calories. They're served chilled or at room temperature, so they're perfect for work.

17 of 19

Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

Make these crab cakes for dinner and take the leftovers to work the next day with a side green salad for a fancy midweek treat.

18 of 19

No-Bake Granola Bars

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars

When you're in a pinch, these no-bake bars will fill up a lunch box or save snack time.

19 of 19

Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Callie Nash

Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Don't let the name fool you—this grilled cheese is as kid-friendly as it gets.

By Mary Shannon Wells