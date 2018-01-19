19 Easy Packed Lunch Ideas to Try When You're Tired of PB&J

Lunch can be a difficult task to tackle during the week. Meal prepping is a great tool, but it doesn't always pan out if your Sunday schedule fills up. It's also easy to get in the habit of eating lunch out with coworkers, which can rack up the calories (and the bills). With these packed lunch ideas, mealtime is no longer a worry. These brown bag lunch recipes are healthy, easy to make, and portable. It can be hard to eat light and fill up, but these recipes have plenty of protein to keep you full (without feeling like you need an afternoon nap after eating). Whether you crave soups you can heat up at the office, easy salads you can put together in a flash, or all-in-one bowl recipes, let these lunch ideas be your healthy guide. Leave that sad turkey sandwich and bag of salad behind—these recipes will upgrade your midday needs.