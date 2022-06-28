Nostalgic School Cafeteria Foods Every Southerner Remembers 

There are two types of people in the world. There are those who spent their school years eating lunches packed from home (picky eaters with no sense of adventure, if you ask me) and those who bravely spun the roulette wheel of cafeteria food. As a 13-year school lunch veteran, checking the printed lunch menu on our refrigerator door was a nightly ritual I relished almost as much as laying my outfit out before bed.

Though I sometimes envied the Lunchables, snack-size chip bags, and cut strawberries wielded by the lunchbox and paper bag crowd and there were certainly more misses than hits when it came to my school cafeteria's menu, it was all worth it for those few special jackpots. Square pizza, chicken nuggets, little cups of vanilla ice cream—these are the meals of my childhood and the stuff of pure nostalgia. Keep reading for 12 beloved Southern school lunch items we still crave today.