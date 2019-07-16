25 Healthy School Lunch Ideas That Your Kids Will Love

What kid doesn't look forward to lunchtime at school? As far as school days go, lunch may be second only to recess. And who are we joking? We still get excited about lunchtime. As kids, we'd trade our peanut butter and fluff sandwiches for our best friend's homemade ranch chips. Now that we're older, we trade in our fluff sandwich for a healthy chicken wrap because we realize how important it is to have a nutritious lunch in order to sustain our energy throughout the day. It's just as essential for your kids to have tasty lunch options that still are nourishing and provide fuel for their body, so they have the energy to play all day long. These fun and vibrant recipes are made up of classic recipes with a healthy kick to them. We curated the best list of healthy, wholesome recipes that will make your kid's tummy very happy. We assure you that your kids will not be trading these delicious lunches in the cafeteria anytime soon.