25 Healthy School Lunch Ideas That Your Kids Will Love
What kid doesn't look forward to lunchtime at school? As far as school days go, lunch may be second only to recess. And who are we joking? We still get excited about lunchtime. As kids, we'd trade our peanut butter and fluff sandwiches for our best friend's homemade ranch chips. Now that we're older, we trade in our fluff sandwich for a healthy chicken wrap because we realize how important it is to have a nutritious lunch in order to sustain our energy throughout the day. It's just as essential for your kids to have tasty lunch options that still are nourishing and provide fuel for their body, so they have the energy to play all day long. These fun and vibrant recipes are made up of classic recipes with a healthy kick to them. We curated the best list of healthy, wholesome recipes that will make your kid's tummy very happy. We assure you that your kids will not be trading these delicious lunches in the cafeteria anytime soon.
Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
A simple take on chicken Caesar salad with a savory homemade garlic mayonnaise.
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Homemade buttermilk chicken tenders that are so delicious that they are certain to fly off the plate.
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
The ideal easy to put together finger sandwich for your next lunchtime meal.
Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
We love the flavor combination of crisp apple and nutty brie that come together in this sandwich
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
An assortment of fruit makes for a refreshing snack.
Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad
You can serve this classic chicken salad on whole wheat bread or in lettuce cups for a healthier option.
Recipe: Turkey Grilled Cheese with Gruyere and Caramelized Onion
Take the all-American grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level with the addition of caramelized sweet onion.
Recipe: Watermelon Salad
This rainbow salad is bursting with juicy flavor from the mix of watermelon and tomatoes.
Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites
Romaine lettuce cups provide the perfect vehicle for this creamy Caesar dressing.
Recipe: Classic Tuna Melt
The retro combination that we've always loved is ready for a new generation of lunches.
Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad
This zesty and tangy pasta salad is a healthier alternative to a mayo-filled pasta salad.
Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice
These Greek meatballs pair well with this cucumber-yogurt sauce that is so addicting you'll be eating it by the spoonfuls.
Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars
You'll be snagging these no-bake granola bars for your morning and afternoon pick-me up.
Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Greasy french fries are no match for these healthy baked zucchini fries.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Dish up this filling chicken lunch on a pita wrap or lettuce cups for some yummy goodness.
Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches
This classic creamy sandwich is pure egg-cellent.
Recipe: Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars
We are drooling over these blackberry-oat bars, they make for the perfect after lunch treat.
Recipe: Crack Crackers
They don't call them crack crackers for nothing, trust us you'll be hooked.
Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers
Homemade crackers with a zest is a healthier option for store-bought potato chips.
Recipe: Thai Noodle Salad
Our unique twist on Pad Thai allows room for your favorite zesty toppings.
Recipe: Burrito Bowls
Skip the tortillas and load these burrito fillings on a bed of warm-rice.
Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls
A rice bowl that's topped with avocado and lime makes for a very zesty treat.
Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Bistro Boxes
We love a variety of food to fill our unique cravings, this healthy box of food does the trick.
Recipe: Party Puffs with Ham Salad
Even though there are a ton of contenders in the salad sandwiches category, this retro dish takes the cake.
Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Your kids will be begging for more of these juicy mango and chicken lettuce wraps.