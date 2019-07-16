25 Healthy School Lunch Ideas That Your Kids Will Love

By Rachel Mulcahy Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Sara Tane

What kid doesn't look forward to lunchtime at school? As far as school days go, lunch may be second only to recess. And who are we joking? We still get excited about lunchtime. As kids, we'd trade our peanut butter and fluff sandwiches for our best friend's homemade ranch chips. Now that we're older, we trade in our fluff sandwich for a healthy chicken wrap because we realize how important it is to have a nutritious lunch in order to sustain our energy throughout the day. It's just as essential for your kids to have tasty lunch options that still are nourishing and provide fuel for their body, so they have the energy to play all day long. These fun and vibrant recipes are made up of classic recipes with a healthy kick to them. We curated the best list of healthy, wholesome recipes that will make your kid's tummy very happy. We assure you that your kids will not be trading these delicious lunches in the cafeteria anytime soon.

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

A simple take on chicken Caesar salad with a savory homemade garlic mayonnaise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Homemade buttermilk chicken tenders that are so delicious that they are certain to fly off the plate.

3 of 25

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

The ideal easy to put together finger sandwich for your next lunchtime meal.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

We love the flavor combination of crisp apple and nutty brie that come together in this sandwich

5 of 25

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

An assortment of fruit makes for a refreshing snack.

6 of 25

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad

You can serve this classic chicken salad on whole wheat bread or in lettuce cups for a healthier option.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Turkey Grilled Cheese with Gruyere and Caramelized Onion

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey Grilled Cheese with Gruyere and Caramelized Onion

Take the all-American grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level with the addition of caramelized sweet onion.

8 of 25

Watermelon Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Watermelon Salad

This rainbow salad is bursting with juicy flavor from the mix of watermelon and tomatoes.

9 of 25

Caesar Salad Bites

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick/Prop Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell/Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites

Romaine lettuce cups provide the perfect vehicle for this creamy Caesar dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Classic Tuna Melt

Credit: Getty Images

Recipe: Classic Tuna Melt

The retro combination that we've always loved is ready for a new generation of lunches. 

11 of 25

Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

This zesty and tangy pasta salad is a healthier alternative to a mayo-filled pasta salad.

12 of 25

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

These Greek meatballs pair well with this cucumber-yogurt sauce that is so addicting you'll be eating it by the spoonfuls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

No-Bake Granola Bars

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars

You'll be snagging these no-bake granola bars for your morning and afternoon pick-me up.

14 of 25

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Greasy french fries are no match for these healthy baked zucchini fries.

15 of 25

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Dish up this filling chicken lunch on a pita wrap or lettuce cups for some yummy goodness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

This classic creamy sandwich is pure egg-cellent.

17 of 25

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

We are drooling over these blackberry-oat bars, they make for the perfect after lunch treat.

18 of 25

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

They don't call them crack crackers for nothing, trust us you'll be hooked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Ranch Snacker Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers

Homemade crackers with a zest is a healthier option for store-bought potato chips.

20 of 25

Thai Noodle Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine / Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Thai Noodle Salad

Our unique twist on Pad Thai allows room for your favorite zesty toppings.

21 of 25

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Skip the tortillas and load these burrito fillings on a bed of warm-rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

A rice bowl that's topped with avocado and lime makes for a very zesty treat.

23 of 25

Copycat Starbucks Bistro Boxes

Credit: Sara Tane

Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Bistro Boxes

We love a variety of food to fill our unique cravings, this healthy box of food does the trick.

24 of 25

Party Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Party Puffs with Ham Salad

Even though there are a ton of contenders in the salad sandwiches category, this retro dish takes the cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Your kids will be begging for more of these juicy mango and chicken lettuce wraps.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Mulcahy