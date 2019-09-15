35 Christmas Lunch Ideas That Won't Ruin Your Appetite for Dinner
Christmas morning is such a whirlwind. Between opening presents from Santa, attending church services, and preparing for the big Christmas dinner, it's easy to overlook one thing: lunch. Your family still needs to eat lunch on Christmas Day, especially if all they've had is candy from their stockings. We know: You want to save room for the gorgeous Christmas feast you're going to eat that night. But the last thing Mama needs is a bunch of hangry family members showing up for dinner. To hold the family over and keep you sane, we pulled together some of our favorite ideas for Christmas lunch. These festive recipes are either super quick or make-ahead to help you out after a hectic morning and before the day's main culinary event at dinner. With these Christmas lunch recipes, you won't miss a second of the holiday with your family.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Have this classic casserole waiting in your freezer for Christmas lunch so you won't skip a beat in your dinner prep.
Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches
Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches
Our savory twist on the classic Czech pastry is the perfect lunch bite with a simple green or fruit salad.
Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread
Make Christmas lunch a festive snack that everyone can pick on before the main dinner event with this cheeky pull-apart bread recipe.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Whether your crew wakes up in time for breakfast, brunch, or late lunch, this shrimp and grits casserole will satisfy them.
Ham Biscuits
Recipe: Ham Biscuits
Ham biscuits are a timeless, any-time-of-day party food.
Extra Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna
Lasagna is a popular dish to serve around the holidays, and what better time to bring out an easy lasagna than at Christmas lunch?
Christmas Morning Strata
Recipe: Christmas Morning Strata
When in doubt, a hearty breakfast casserole with a handful of ingredients is a surefire way to have a happy crowd.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Prep these easy slow-cooker sandwiches the day before so you can throw them together for lunch and not miss a second of Christmas Day with your family.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
Recipe: Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
A cup of warm soup is comforting for a cold Christmas Day but won't fill the family up too much before dinner.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
This is our go-to fruit salad recipe, but for a festive spin, use only green and red fruit.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Have the cheese puffs ready in the freezer to put together this presentable but easy old-school luncheon recipe.
Christmas Tree Spinach Dip
Recipe: Christmas Tree Spinach-Dip
Start Christmas lunch with a festive twist on classic spinach dip.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
This isn't your average lox bagel. Made with savory slow-cooked salmon and a fresh herbed cream cheese, your family will love these pretty bagel sandwiches.
Best Waldorf Salad
Recipe: Best Waldorf Salad
Every holiday meal could use a pretty seasonal salad to start.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
This cozy casserole is the ideal make-ahead dish to have on-hand throughout the holidays.
Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
These quick, flavorful sandwiches are easy to put together while you work on dinner dishes.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
We'd enjoy this comforting one-dish meal any time of day.
Harvest Salad
Recipe: Harvest Salad
This winter salad showcases the best and brightest of the season. It's also a great palate cleanser in between morning pastries and Christmas dinner.
Hot Chicken Salad
Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad
Our hot chicken salad takes the classic combination of chicken, mayo, and celery and adds a tasty explosion of flavors.
Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi
Recipe: Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi
This quick, seasonal pasta recipe is on the table in 30 minutes and will satisfy everyone at the table.
Beef Stew
Recipe: Beef Stew
Make a big batch of beef stew the day before and enjoy it for lunch on Christmas Day.
Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
This Southern favorite open-faced sandwich is a crowd-pleaser for even the crankiest Christmas crowd.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole
This is our Test Kitchen's new favorite way to make brunch ahead for a crowd.
Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries
Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries
These buttery pastries are filled with a dreamy combination of ham, Gruyere, thyme and honey mustard.
Macaroni Pie
Recipe: Macaroni Pie
Macaroni and cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. This delicious pie version is easy to whip together.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
These bite-sized mushroom pies are perfect served alongside deviled eggs and other party appetizers for a light and casual Christmas lunch.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Meatballs never disappoint. Instead of serving with spaghetti, try these sliders for a lunch spread.
Peppered Beef Soup
Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup
This hearty soup will warm you up on chilly holidays.
Christmas Salad
Recipe: Christmas Salad
This colorful salad will add plenty of Christmas cheer to the lunch spread.
Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread
Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread
This beautiful flatbread starts with store-bought pizza dough, but the fresh toppings keep it light.
Orange-Basil Baked Brie
Recipe: Orange-Basil Baked Brie
Seasonal baked brie is invited to every holiday gathering at our house.
Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
Set out a timeless cheese ball and everyone can snack until dinner time.
Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey
Recipe: Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey
Use whatever citrus fruit you grab at the grocery store in this colorful, fresh salad.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Salads don't have to be boring. This bright and crunchy salad made with apples, pecans, and shaved Brussels sprouts makes a lovely lunch on Christmas.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
These sliders are perfect for feeding a crowd on Christmas. Plus, they're ready in under 30 minutes.