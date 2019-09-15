35 Christmas Lunch Ideas That Won't Ruin Your Appetite for Dinner

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated August 11, 2022
Christmas morning is such a whirlwind. Between opening presents from Santa, attending church services, and preparing for the big Christmas dinner, it's easy to overlook one thing: lunch. Your family still needs to eat lunch on Christmas Day, especially if all they've had is candy from their stockings. We know: You want to save room for the gorgeous Christmas feast you're going to eat that night. But the last thing Mama needs is a bunch of hangry family members showing up for dinner. To hold the family over and keep you sane, we pulled together some of our favorite ideas for Christmas lunch. These festive recipes are either super quick or make-ahead to help you out after a hectic morning and before the day's main culinary event at dinner. With these Christmas lunch recipes, you won't miss a second of the holiday with your family.

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Have this classic casserole waiting in your freezer for Christmas lunch so you won't skip a beat in your dinner prep.

Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Our savory twist on the classic Czech pastry is the perfect lunch bite with a simple green or fruit salad.

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread

Recipe: Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread

Make Christmas lunch a festive snack that everyone can pick on before the main dinner event with this cheeky pull-apart bread recipe.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Whether your crew wakes up in time for breakfast, brunch, or late lunch, this shrimp and grits casserole will satisfy them.

Ham Biscuits

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

Ham biscuits are a timeless, any-time-of-day party food.

Extra Easy Lasagna

Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna 

Lasagna is a popular dish to serve around the holidays, and what better time to bring out an easy lasagna than at Christmas lunch?

Christmas Morning Strata

Recipe: Christmas Morning Strata

When in doubt, a hearty breakfast casserole with a handful of ingredients is a surefire way to have a happy crowd.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Prep these easy slow-cooker sandwiches the day before so you can throw them together for lunch and not miss a second of Christmas Day with your family.

Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Recipe: Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

A cup of warm soup is comforting for a cold Christmas Day but won't fill the family up too much before dinner.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

This is our go-to fruit salad recipe, but for a festive spin, use only green and red fruit.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Have the cheese puffs ready in the freezer to put together this presentable but easy old-school luncheon recipe.

Christmas Tree Spinach Dip

Recipe: Christmas Tree Spinach-Dip 

Start Christmas lunch with a festive twist on classic spinach dip.

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

This isn't your average lox bagel. Made with savory slow-cooked salmon and a fresh herbed cream cheese, your family will love these pretty bagel sandwiches.

Best Waldorf Salad

Recipe: Best Waldorf Salad

Every holiday meal could use a pretty seasonal salad to start.

Italian Casserole

Recipe: Italian Casserole

This cozy casserole is the ideal make-ahead dish to have on-hand throughout the holidays.

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

These quick, flavorful sandwiches are easy to put together while you work on dinner dishes.

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

We'd enjoy this comforting one-dish meal any time of day.

Harvest Salad

Recipe: Harvest Salad

This winter salad showcases the best and brightest of the season. It's also a great palate cleanser in between morning pastries and Christmas dinner. 

Hot Chicken Salad

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad 

Our hot chicken salad takes the classic combination of chicken, mayo, and celery and adds a tasty explosion of flavors.

Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi

Recipe: Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi

This quick, seasonal pasta recipe is on the table in 30 minutes and will satisfy everyone at the table.

Beef Stew

Recipe: Beef Stew

Make a big batch of beef stew the day before and enjoy it for lunch on Christmas Day.

Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches

This Southern favorite open-faced sandwich is a crowd-pleaser for even the crankiest Christmas crowd.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

This is our Test Kitchen's new favorite way to make brunch ahead for a crowd.

Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries

These buttery pastries are filled with a dreamy combination of ham, Gruyere, thyme and honey mustard.

Macaroni Pie

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

Macaroni and cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. This delicious pie version is easy to whip together.

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

These bite-sized mushroom pies are perfect served alongside deviled eggs and other party appetizers for a light and casual Christmas lunch. 

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Meatballs never disappoint. Instead of serving with spaghetti, try these sliders for a lunch spread.

Peppered Beef Soup

Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup

This hearty soup will warm you up on chilly holidays.

Christmas Salad

Recipe: Christmas Salad

This colorful salad will add plenty of Christmas cheer to the lunch spread.

Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

This beautiful flatbread starts with store-bought pizza dough, but the fresh toppings keep it light.

Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Recipe: Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Seasonal baked brie is invited to every holiday gathering at our house.

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Set out a timeless cheese ball and everyone can snack until dinner time.

Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey

Use whatever citrus fruit you grab at the grocery store in this colorful, fresh salad.

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

Salads don't have to be boring. This bright and crunchy salad made with apples, pecans, and shaved Brussels sprouts makes a lovely lunch on  Christmas. 

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

These sliders are perfect for feeding a crowd on Christmas. Plus, they're ready in under 30 minutes. 

By Mary Shannon Wells