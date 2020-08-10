Le Creuset’s Online Factory-to-Table Sale Is Back, and It’s Even Better Than the Last One

Le Creuset’s Factory-to-Table sales have long been destinations for scooping up covetable cookware at outrageously low prices. The in-person shopping events typically pop up in different cities throughout the year, but this March, the French brand had its first online Factory-to-Table sale . And it looks like the new digital sale model is here to stay: Le Creuset just unveiled another Factory-to-Table sale on its site.
This time, the event is taking place online from August 10 to August 23 and in stores through August 31. Of course, due to the limited inventory of cookware, some pieces may sell out before the official end of the sale. Just over 100 items are available online for up to 70 percent off. Considering the last online Factory-to-Table sale only included savings of up to 50 percent off, this is kind of a big deal.
The sale includes Le Creuset’s iconic Dutch Ovens, like this one that usually goes for $295 but is currently marked down to $177. You can also save big on other kitchen staples, like this skillet that’s 40 percent off and this seven-piece stainless steel and cast iron cookware set , which is a whopping $425 off its original price.
Ready to upgrade your kitchen with a splurge-worthy item from Le Creuset’s huge sale? Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the best deals going on now before they’re gone.
This round casserole dish is part of Le Creuset’s line of stoneware pieces. It heats evenly and is thermal-resistant, so you can place it in the oven, the freezer, the microwave, and the dishwasher.
This skillet is great for grilling up meat, vegetables, and even summer fruit, like juicy peaches. A simple alternative to large, expensive barbeques, this small skillet grill provides all the flavors you’d expect from an outdoor grill.
Serve up homemade baked goods in style with this classic pie dish. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and the stoneware material is safe to use in the broiler, oven, and even the microwave.
This cookware set comes with a stainless steel skillet, lidded saucepan, and lidded stock pot with the added bonus of a cast iron Dutch oven. It makes a wonderful housewarming or wedding gift. Of course, you could also buy it for yourself to quickly upgrade all of your essentials.
Le Creuset is famous for its Ducth ovens, and this one is 40 percent off right now. Available in juniper green and cassis purple, the durable piece of cookware is ideal for slow-cooking, braising, and roasting. It offers an even, consistent heat and has a gorgeous exterior.
This square dish is as versatile as it is well-made. Beautiful enough to display on a decorative tablescape, the stoneware pan will cook your favorite dishes to perfection. Pro tip: It’s also great for desserts like brownies because you can slice them right in the dish without worrying about scratching the enamel.
You can cook just about anything in this enameled cast iron skillet, and you don’t even have to season it before you get started. One of Le Creuset’s best-selling items, it will heat meat and vegetables evenly (and look good while doing it).
