Is Boiling Potato Chips to Make Mashed Potatoes the Next Great Kitchen Hack?
If you've ever had a hankering for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but either didn't have potatoes on hand or the time to peel and boil them, today is your lucky day. Thanks to the creative chefs of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead. That's right, a regular bag of Lay's potato chips, plus a pad of butter and splash of milk or cream, is all you need to make the beloved all-occasion side dish.
Several Internet chefs have tried out the trend, including YouTube cook Sam the Cooking Guy, who demonstrates his fail-proof process below.
The three-step recipe can be made with any brand or flavor of chip, which means not only can you make traditional Southern-style mashed potatoes, but you can kick your spuds up a notch by utilizing chip varieties like sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar, and even barbecue.
To get in on the internet's newest kitchen hack, simply boil three ounces of potato chips in one cup of water. Mash and stir the potato chips until all the water is absorbed and the chips create a paste. If there's any water left over once the chips are nice and mushy, simply drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Next, add in your preferred dairy products for extra creaminess—milk, butter, cream, and sour cream are all great—finish with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and voila! You've got creamy, dreamy mashed potatoes made with only a fraction of the time and effort.
WATCH: Oops, My Mashed Potatoes are Soupy. Here's How to Thicken Them
Would you use potato chips to make mashed potatoes? Are you brave enough to take them to a potluck? Let us know if you are! We promise not to snitch to the Southern food authorities.