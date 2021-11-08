Gobble Up Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Doughnut Collection, Inspired by Beloved Holiday Desserts

With more to be thankful for than ever, Krispy Kreme is celebrating Thanksgiving with a new collection of four festive doughnuts available in custom "gratitude boxes."

According to the Charlotte-based doughnut giant, 80% of Americans agree that celebrating Thanksgiving is more important this year, with nearly half of survey respondents planning to attend more Thanksgiving celebrations than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. And what better way to celebrate our return to near normalcy than with doughnuts?

"We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a release. "This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we're creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible."

Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Collection, available today for a limited-time, features three classic dessert-inspired doughnuts and a turkey-inspired treat:

Pecan Pie Doughnut: Pecan pie lovers will love this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

Cranberry Orange Doughnut: This colorful, citrusy doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry orange icing, and finished with an icing drizzle.

Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: Described as a "fresh take on a fall favorite," this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon, and decorated with an icing lattice.

Gobbler Doughnut: A fun heart-shaped doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles, and finished with a too-cute fondant Turkey Face.

WATCH: Can Dogs Eat Thanksgiving Dinner? The Dos and Don'ts of Sharing the Holiday Feast

Krispy Kreme is helping customers express their gratitude to loved ones by giving them the option of packaging their Thanksgiving Collection doughnuts in Krispy Kreme's custom gratitude box which features a space to share "Gobbles of Gratitude" via a note on top.