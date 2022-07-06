Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Its 85th Birthday by Treating 8,500 People to a Year of Free Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday in epic fashion.
The North Carolina-based doughnut giant is marking 85 years of serving its iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts with a week of delicious deals for fans, including treating 8,500 people to a year of free Original Glazed dozens. Yes, really.
Beginning Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card. The magical card entitles each lucky winner to free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year—one dozen per month through June 2023.
But wait, there's more! On Friday, July 15, Krispy Kreme fans can get an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of any regular price dozen.
"We love celebrating Krispy Kreme's birthday every year with our fans. But this year is special, we're turning 85! So we're going to have a weeklong celebration by giving 8,500 people a year's worth of free Original Glazed doughnuts," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release. "And on Friday you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 85 cents when you buy any dozen."
Learn more about Krispy Kreme's birthday celebration by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/birthday85.