Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection
Krispy Kreme is giving customers a sweet, delicious, and easy way to "sprinkle a little love" this Valentine's Day with an all-new doughnut collection in a custom box.
Available beginning today, the four new heart-shaped doughnuts are filled with fan-favorite flavor combinations and appearances by Krispy Kreme's new Valentine's Day mascots—a cute bear and his best bee buddy.
The new collection includes:
Beary Best Valentine Doughnut: dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated like a teddy bear with chocolate kreme and icing.
Bee Mine Doughnut: with strawberries and kreme filling, dipped in red icing, and decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece.
Cookie to My Kreme Doughnut: filled with cookies and kreme, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle, and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend.
My Batter Half Doughnut: filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing, and decorated with heart sprinkles.
Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day custom dozen box also makes it easy share kind words thanks to two perforated, pop-out valentines featuring the brand's Valentine's Day bear and bee.
"It's been rough lately. Sharing a little love goes a long way. We want to offer everyone a sweet, simple way to do just that," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "And don't worry, we took care of the Valentine's Day cards, too. They're built right into the box."
Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day collection is available for pick-up or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website for a limited time at participating U.S. shops.