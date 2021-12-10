Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Just $1 This Weekend
“Day of the Dozens” is back!
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the holidays with the return of its annual "Day of the Dozens" promotion. On Sunday, December 12, the doughnut giant is gifting customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. Rejoice!
Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones, and friends to a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 via takeout, drive-thru or in shops when they purchase any dozen. This finger-licking deal even includes the Let It Snow holiday collection, which comes in a limited-edition holiday dozen box.
"Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends" Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.
Don't get greedy, y'all. Krispy Kreme's Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two per customer.
For more information visit KrispyKreme.com/offers/dayofdozens.