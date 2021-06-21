Krispy Kreme Launches Out-of-This-World Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut
But it’s only available for one day.
Krispy Kreme is giving fans the moon.
The doughnut giant is celebrating the final "supermoon" of 2021 with its all-new Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut, available only on Thursday, June 24, at participating shops across the U.S.
The Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut, made to look like an edible "supermoon," is filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in Strawberries and Kreme icing, and topped with graham cracker "moon dust."
"What better way to celebrate the strawberry supermoon than by enjoying it with a new Krispy Kreme doughnut that looks like, well, a strawberry supermoon?" Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "But don't want to wait 'til the moon rises Thursday to get this doughnut; our Mars Doughnuts went fast!"
June's full moon is called the strawberry moon not due to its color or flavor, but because it occurs during strawberry harvesting season in parts of the U.S. The upcoming strawberry moon also happens to be the third "supermoon" in three months. Supermoons, which occur the moon reaches its closest point to Earth during its monthly orbit, make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal.
This year's strawberry moon will reach peak illumination on Thursday, June 24, at 2:40 p.m. ET, but won't be visible until later that evening. According to CBS News, it will appear full through Saturday morning.
Learn more about Krispy Kreme's Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut and secure your pre-order today by visiting KrispyKreme.com/promos/strawberrysupermoon.
