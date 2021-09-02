Krispy Kreme Introduces Apple Cider and Maple Flavors Alongside Return of Beloved Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

"Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to fall."

Get ready to fall in love with Krispy Kreme's three autumn-inspired glazes. The doughnut giant is celebrating the season by adding all-new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed doughnuts to its popular Pumpkin Spice offerings.

"Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to fall," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "To help everyone truly embrace the tastes of the season, we're adding two first-ever fall-inspired glazes with our popular Pumpkin Spice collection—each getting their own week this month."

Krispy Kreme is inviting fans to "Fall for Glaze" by releasing one fall-inspired glaze collection each week, beginning September 6, at participating shops across the US.

Here's the schedule of autumnal deliciousness:

Pumpkin Spice: This annual favorite will be available from September 6 through September 12. Get your fill of Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts.

Apple Cider Glaze: This new flavor makes its Krispy Kreme debut September 13 through September 19, featuring new Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and Apple Cider Glazed Cake Doughnuts. The Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut is covered in a new glaze, made with real Apple Cider and spices. The filled version features Brown Sugar Kreme, while the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is an apple cider old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in apple cider glaze.

Maple Glaze: Last but not least,from September 20 through 26 delight your tastebuds with the new Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme, and Maple Glazed Cake Doughnuts. All three doughnuts are covered in a delicious new glaze made with real maple syrup. The Maple Glazed Maple Kreme Doughnut is filled with Maple Kreme while the Maple Glazed Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned yellow butter cake doughnut.