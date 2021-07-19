Krispy Kreme's New Collection of Carnival-Inspired Doughnuts Is a Merry-Go-Round of Fun Flavors
Come one, come all!
Step right up for a taste of Krispy Kreme's whimsical new doughnut collection inspired by a summertime favorite: carnivals.
"Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.
Available beginning today, July 19, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Carnival Collection features three, all-new doughnuts that put a new twist on beloved carnival treats—no admission ticket required.
Caramel Apple Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with caramel apple-flavored Kreme, dipped in green apple icing, drizzled with caramel, and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick.
Cotton Candy Doughnut: An iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, covered in cotton candy sugar, and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.
Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: A glazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.
WATCH: Krispy Kreme to Give Away Thousands of Free Doughnuts to Healthcare Workers
You can try them all with the Carnival Dozen containing four each of the Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, and Caramel Popcorn doughnuts.
Yum!