Krispy Kreme Joins Forces With Popsicle and Good Humor on New Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts
Another day, another mouth-watering doughnut innovation from Krispy Kreme.
The doughnut giant's latest creation is inspired by a cherished summer tradition: the ice cream truck. That's right. With temperatures rising throughout the country, Krispy Kreme has transformed iconic ice cream truck treats into the coolest doughnuts of the season guaranteed to have kids of all ages running. (Truck and music not included.)
Three all-new treats inspired by summertime favorites from Good Humor and Popsicle are available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. beginning today.
The flavors include:
Popsicle Firecracker Inspired Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme inspired by Popsicle Firecracker.
Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.
Creamsicle Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.
Creamsicle Inspired Chiller: A Creamsicle inspired frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base and orange flavoring.
"Should a doughnut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should." Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "And we didn't stop there as we doughnutized some of America's favorite frozen treats this summer."
Enjoy, y'all!