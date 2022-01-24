Donate Blood and Get a Free Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts This Month
Krispy Kreme is all about a rewarding a good deed with a sweet treat. But this time, it's not just a single glazed you can earn, but a whole dozen. To help encourage Americans to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed dozen to anyone who donates blood or platelets between now and the end of the month.
On January 11, The American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis, calling for all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. Since then, severe weather across the country has cancelled hundreds of blood drives, further disrupting normal donation supplies and exacerbating the shortage.
"We're grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country, and we want to help them," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer said in a release. "Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood. We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks, but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves."
To receive your free dozen doughnuts, visit any Krispy Kreme location between January 24 and January 31 and show proof of donation via your donation sticker or the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
According to the Red Cross, all blood types are needed, but O positive, O negative, and platelets are in especially high demand. To make an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.