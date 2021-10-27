The Doughnuts Are on the House From Krispy Kreme For National First Responders Day

While the Ghostbusters like to ask, "Who ya gonna call?" The truth is that when trouble comes, we're calling 911 and waiting for those trusted first responders to come help. Considering the number of times they've come to the rescue of those in need, they certainly deserve our gratitude. This National First Responders Day, Krispy Kreme is taking care of it.

While your local stationary shop may not make an official greeting card for National First Responders Day, Krispy Kreme has come up with a great way to thank the folks who help us when we really need it. The beloved Southern chain is taking the opportunity to celebrate first responders by offering firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, law enforcement officers, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel a free Original Glazed Doughnut and a hot cup of brewed coffee to dunk it in on Thursday, Oct. 28 (a.k.a. National First Responders Day).

"The commitment of our country's first responders to protecting and saving lives as a profession and a vocation is a blessing for which we're all indebted, especially in recent times," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. "We're thankful for them every day and it's our honor to celebrate them with this gesture."