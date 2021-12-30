Krispy Kreme Offering 2 Glazed Dozens for $12 through January 2
Who wouldn't want to ring in the new year with a hot glazed doughnut?
As we say goodbye to 2021, Krispy Kreme is offering doughnut lovers the chance to "Raise a Glazed" to the new year with a special deal. From December 30 to January 2, guests can get two Original Glazed dozens for just $12.
To redeem in-shop, simply request the deal with your order. If ordering online, add the bundled product to your cart. The deal is available in-store or via drive-thru at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.
Credit: Krispy Kreme
Whether you pick up a couple boxes for the office, to share with friends, or for a family get-together, there's no sweeter way to start the new year!