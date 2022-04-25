No Spoon Required: Krispy Kreme Partners With Cinnamon Toast Crunch on New Milk-Glazed Collection
Do you gulp down every drop of milk after you finish a bowl of cereal? Then this news is for you.
Krispy Kreme is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to infuse its iconic glaze with cereal milk flavor. Beginning April 25 at participating shops across the U.S., customers can experience three delicious new doughnuts made with Krispy Kreme's all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze:
Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut: A light and airy doughnut covered in all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze made with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Dulce de Leche icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
This is Krispy Kreme's second collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The doughnut giant first joined forces with the beloved cereal brand last year to introduce Krispy Kreme's first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release. "The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!"
Krispy Kreme's Cinnamon Milk Glazed doughnuts will be available for a limited time individually or by the boxful, in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.
Learn more about Krispy Kreme's Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/cinnamonmilkglaze.