Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake This Christmas
The cream cheese shortage has gotten dire, y’all.
For some, Christmas dinner isn't complete without a slice of rich, velvety cheesecake to cap off the meal. But the folks at Kraft are saying the longstanding tradition of having cheesecake at Christmas may have to wait another year. A major cream cheese shortage is to blame.
In an effort to maintain holiday cheer and reduce the sting of empty aisles, Kraft is offering $20 to those who forgo cheesecake and make another dessert this year. As part of their Spread the Feeling campaign, the makers of ever-popular Philadelphia Cream Cheese will reimburse up to 18,000 people who choose another dessert for their holiday table, whether it's store-bought or homemade.
To get in on the deal, head to SpreadtheFeeling.com beginning at 12 a.m. EST on December 17 and 18 and claim a dessert reimbursement. Once you've reserved your spot and received a unique link, buy any dessert, or ingredients to make your own, between December. 17 and December 24. Save your receipt, then upload it between December 28 and January 4 using your unique link to receive a $20 digital reward.
In a statement, Philadelphia marketing director Basak Oguz said the company is investing millions of dollars to make sure the problem doesn't persist, adding that Philadelphia Cream Cheese has been a staple in American households for 150 years and the brand hopes to keep the tradition going for 150 more.
No word on whether Southerners can apply for additional money back now that we can't make our famous pecan cheese ball or cream cheese Christmas cookies either.
But for real, y'all let us know if you stumble upon any cream cheese in the wild. We're getting desperate!