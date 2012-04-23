48 Fresh Zucchini Recipes to Make with Your Farmers' Market Haul
Fresh zucchini is one of those core summertime staples that we load up on at the farmers’ market each week. We love this vegetable for its versatility. Zucchini can be sliced, diced, or spiraled; it can be raw, roasted, or grilled, served warm or cold. It can be prepared as a simple side, baked into a casserole, or act as the star component of a main dish. When cooked well, zucchini develops a wonderful caramelized flavor and golden-brown color while also maintaining a slight crunch. While we incorporate zucchini into our favorite dishes for its flavor alone, the vegetable stands among eggplant and squash as a great substitute for meat or carb-heavy foods. Use zucchini as a low-carb noodle option in your lasagna or trade out those greasy French fries for zucchini fries. Zucchini will be your new secret ingredient to accommodate dietary restrictions, from gluten-free to vegan. It also takes well to grilling, making this summer vegetable the ideal easy side dish for your barbecue feast.
Reunion Pea Casserole
Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole
Sliced zucchini and yellow squash get a cheesy crust to top this veggie-packed casserole.
Grilled Chicken with Quick-Pickled Squash Salad
Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Quick-Pickled Squash Salad
A quick twenty-minute pickling will leave this squash salad wonderfully bright and with a nice bite.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
With these crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside zucchini fries, you'll never miss greasy potato.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin
This one-pot wonder incorporates lots of fresh seasoning to bring life to oh-so-simple rice and zucchini gratin.
Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken
Recipe: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken
In the summer, there's no need to turn on your oven. This pizza is meant for the grill. Sliced into wedges, it's the perfect barbecue appetizer!
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
Swap heavy pasta noodles out for healthier latticed zucchini strips.
Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
This decadent chocolate cake is packed full of zucchini, making it a sly way to convince your kids to eat their vegetables.
Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
A simple sautée is one of our favorite ways to prepare summertime zucchini. This side dish will be a staple in your dinner rotation.
Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Trade the ground beef for fresh summer veggies in this vegetarian-friendly lasagna recipe. With mushroom, zucchini, yellow bell pepper, and onion, this dish is as bright and colorful as it is delicious.
Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
This family-friendly pasta dish can be baked in a casserole dish or a springform pan for a cake-like display.
Zucchini Noodle Salad
Recipe: Zucchini Noodle Salad
A spiralizer is one of our favorite fun kitchen gadgets, but if you don't have one on hand, lots of grocery stores will sell pre-spiraled zucchini!
Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
Recipe: Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
Throwing this zucchini and eggplant right on the grill gives the vegetables a beautiful char, and basil vinaigrette adds herbaceous freshness.
Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kabobs
Recipe: Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs
These grilled cheese-and-veggie kebabs are the perfect barbecue side dish. They'll add some color to your dinner spread!
Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
Recipe: Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
With thick ribbons of zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and sprigs of fresh mint, this dish incorpotates all of our favorite summer ingredients.
Cornbread Panzanella with Squash
Recipe: Cornbread Panzanella with Squash
Leftover cornbread? This unique recipe is the perfect way to repurpose and brighten the Southern classic with fresh summer vegetables.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
There's no better weeknight dinner than a nice big pasta bake.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Bright nectarines, sliced zucchini, and acidic lime vinagrette bring lightness to this fresh take on a summer pasta salad.
Grilled Ratatouille Skewers
Recipe: Grilled Ratatouille Skewers
A quick fix for a summer side. These veggie skewers develop a rich, charred flavor on the grill.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Cheddar and asiago cheeses complement all the fresh summer veggies in this fan-favorite casserole.
Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad
Recipe: Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad
Zucchini gets a golden-brown sautée in this light, colorful salad. If you don't have access to fresh veggies, feel free to substitute frozen.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Recipe: Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad
Have some extra produce from your farmers' market haul? Toss it in this adaptable, fresh pasta salad!
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
This square meal features individually-portioned pork, zucchini, yellow squash, and small red potatoes. It's a complete dinner from one sheet tray.
Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash
These chicken drumsticks are loaded with layers of flavor, complemented well with simple roasted zucchini and squash.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
A creative cheese cracker topping keeps this squash casserole kid-friendly.
Zucchini-Onion Frittata
Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata
This easy frittata will be a stunning addition to your breakfast or brunch spread. Garnish with chopped plum tomatoes for an extra burst of color.
Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese
Recipe: Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese
In the summertime, there's nothing better than grilled corn. This recipe gleans inspiration from the popular Mexican street-corn dish elote, adding goat cheese, orzo, and grilled zucchini to ramp up the fresh flavors.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This stunning side pays aesthetic homage to famed French ratatouille, while the use of potato, zucchini, and tomato earns it the status of an American classic.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Green chiles add a soft, mild spice to this Tex-Mex casserole. Serve as a main dish or a hearty side.
Squash Tart
Recipe: Squash Tart
Elegant ribbons of raw zucchini are the star of this flaky, golden-brown summer tart. While you can lightly roast or grill the zucchini, leaving the vegetable raw maintains a nice bite of texture.
Zucchini-Mint Pasta
Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta
Tossing vegetables, herbs, and fresh lemon in with thick ribbons of pasta helps lighten the dish for the summertime.
Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Heart-healthy salmon gets a fun summer makeover with this colorful kebab recipe.
Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini
Recipe: Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini
Stuffed veggies are one of our favorite creative ways to get a good-for-you dinner on the table for the family.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Fire up the grill for this fresh summer supper that requires zero cleanup.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
If you’re looking for healthy snacks that don’t come in a bag, grab your Air Fryer—even the kids will love these crispy veggie chips.
Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables
This fresh risotto is fancy enough for at-home date night.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
This light and bright take on panzanella is a gorgeous side dish to accompany any summer dish.
Zucchini Bread
Recipe: Zucchini Bread
This moist bread recipe is the perfect companion for your morning coffee. Don’t forget the extra chocolate chips!
Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto
Making homemade pesto is so much easier than you might think, so leave the jar behind.
Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
This 30-minute pasta dinner is light, fresh, and pretty enough to invite the neighbors over for an easy summer dinner.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Meatless Monday has never been so indulgent as this easy lasagna recipe.
Fried Zucchini Straws
Recipe: Fried Zucchini Straws
Instead of a bag of frozen French fries, try this healthier fried side on burger night.
Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous
Recipe: Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous
Foil packet dinners are our favorite secret weapon when we’re on dish duty.
Squash Ribbon Salad
Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad
Using your vegetable peeler, you can make even the simplest salad a beautiful addition to any meal.
Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
This bright and fresh soup comes together so quickly, and it’s proof you can enjoy the comfort of a bowl of soup in the spring and summer, too.
Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Store-bought helpers like refrigerated tortellini and pesto bring this family-friendly dinner together in a snap.
Squash Frittata
Recipe: Squash Frittata
Serve up a photo-ready weekend brunch with this simple frittata recipe.
Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
Recipe: Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
If you’re gearing up for a summer cookout, make the basil vinaigrette a day or two in advance and store it in the fridge.
Baked Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin
This baked pork tenderloin, served with a simple salad of fresh shaved veggies, can get dressed up for the holidays but is easy enough for a weeknight dinner.