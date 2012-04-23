48 Fresh Zucchini Recipes to Make with Your Farmers' Market Haul

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Fresh zucchini is one of those core summertime staples that we load up on at the farmers’ market each week. We love this vegetable for its versatility. Zucchini can be sliced, diced, or spiraled; it can be raw, roasted, or grilled, served warm or cold. It can be prepared as a simple side, baked into a casserole, or act as the star component of a main dish. When cooked well, zucchini develops a wonderful caramelized flavor and golden-brown color while also maintaining a slight crunch. While we incorporate zucchini into our favorite dishes for its flavor alone, the vegetable stands among eggplant and squash as a great substitute for meat or carb-heavy foods. Use zucchini as a low-carb noodle option in your lasagna or trade out those greasy French fries for zucchini fries. Zucchini will be your new secret ingredient to accommodate dietary restrictions, from gluten-free to vegan. It also takes well to grilling, making this summer vegetable the ideal easy side dish for your barbecue feast.

1 of 48

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

Sliced zucchini and yellow squash get a cheesy crust to top this veggie-packed casserole.

2 of 48

Grilled Chicken with Quick-Pickled Squash Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Quick-Pickled Squash Salad

A quick twenty-minute pickling will leave this squash salad wonderfully bright and with a nice bite.

3 of 48

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

With these crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside zucchini fries, you'll never miss greasy potato.

4 of 48

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

This one-pot wonder incorporates lots of fresh seasoning to bring life to oh-so-simple rice and zucchini gratin.

5 of 48

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

In the summer, there's no need to turn on your oven. This pizza is meant for the grill. Sliced into wedges, it's the perfect barbecue appetizer!

6 of 48

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Swap heavy pasta noodles out for healthier latticed zucchini strips.

7 of 48

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

This decadent chocolate cake is packed full of zucchini, making it a sly way to convince your kids to eat their vegetables.

8 of 48

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

A simple sautée is one of our favorite ways to prepare summertime zucchini. This side dish will be a staple in your dinner rotation.

9 of 48

Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Trade the ground beef for fresh summer veggies in this vegetarian-friendly lasagna recipe. With mushroom, zucchini, yellow bell pepper, and onion, this dish is as bright and colorful as it is delicious.

10 of 48

Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

This family-friendly pasta dish can be baked in a casserole dish or a springform pan for a cake-like display.

11 of 48

Zucchini Noodle Salad

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Noodle Salad

A spiralizer is one of our favorite fun kitchen gadgets, but if you don't have one on hand, lots of grocery stores will sell pre-spiraled zucchini!

12 of 48

Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette

Recipe: Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette

Throwing this zucchini and eggplant right on the grill gives the vegetables a beautiful char, and basil vinaigrette adds herbaceous freshness.

13 of 48

Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kabobs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs​​​​​​

These grilled cheese-and-veggie kebabs are the perfect barbecue side dish. They'll add some color to your dinner spread!

14 of 48

Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint

With thick ribbons of zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and sprigs of fresh mint, this dish incorpotates all of our favorite summer ingredients.

15 of 48

Cornbread Panzanella with Squash

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Cornbread Panzanella with Squash

Leftover cornbread? This unique recipe is the perfect way to repurpose and brighten the Southern classic with fresh summer vegetables.

16 of 48

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

There's no better weeknight dinner than a nice big pasta bake.

17 of 48

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Bright nectarines, sliced zucchini, and acidic lime vinagrette bring lightness to this fresh take on a summer pasta salad.

18 of 48

Grilled Ratatouille Skewers

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Grilled Ratatouille Skewers

A quick fix for a summer side. These veggie skewers develop a rich, charred flavor on the grill.

19 of 48

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Cheddar and asiago cheeses complement all the fresh summer veggies in this fan-favorite casserole.

20 of 48

Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad

Zucchini gets a golden-brown sautée in this light, colorful salad. If you don't have access to fresh veggies, feel free to substitute frozen.

21 of 48

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad

Have some extra produce from your farmers' market haul? Toss it in this adaptable, fresh pasta salad!

22 of 48

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

This square meal features individually-portioned pork, zucchini, yellow squash, and small red potatoes. It's a complete dinner from one sheet tray.

23 of 48

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash

These chicken drumsticks are loaded with layers of flavor, complemented well with simple roasted zucchini and squash.

24 of 48

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

A creative cheese cracker topping keeps this squash casserole kid-friendly.

25 of 48

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

This easy frittata will be a stunning addition to your breakfast or brunch spread. Garnish with chopped plum tomatoes for an extra burst of color.

26 of 48

Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese

Credit: Con Poulos

Recipe: Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese

In the summertime, there's nothing better than grilled corn. This recipe gleans inspiration from the popular Mexican street-corn dish elote, adding goat cheese, orzo, and grilled zucchini to ramp up the fresh flavors.

27 of 48

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

This stunning side pays aesthetic homage to famed French ratatouille, while the use of potato, zucchini, and tomato earns it the status of an American classic.

28 of 48

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Green chiles add a soft, mild spice to this Tex-Mex casserole. Serve as a main dish or a hearty side.

29 of 48

Squash Tart

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Squash Tart

Elegant ribbons of raw zucchini are the star of this flaky, golden-brown summer tart. While you can lightly roast or grill the zucchini, leaving the vegetable raw maintains a nice bite of texture.

30 of 48

Zucchini-Mint Pasta

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta

Tossing vegetables, herbs, and fresh lemon in with thick ribbons of pasta helps lighten the dish for the summertime.

31 of 48

Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Heart-healthy salmon gets a fun summer makeover with this colorful kebab recipe.

32 of 48

Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini

Stuffed veggies are one of our favorite creative ways to get a good-for-you dinner on the table for the family.

33 of 48

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Fire up the grill for this fresh summer supper that requires zero cleanup.

34 of 48

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

If you’re looking for healthy snacks that don’t come in a bag, grab your Air Fryer—even the kids will love these crispy veggie chips.

35 of 48

Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables

This fresh risotto is fancy enough for at-home date night.

36 of 48

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

This light and bright take on panzanella is a gorgeous side dish to accompany any summer dish.

37 of 48

Zucchini Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Zucchini Bread

This moist bread recipe is the perfect companion for your morning coffee. Don’t forget the extra chocolate chips!

38 of 48

Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto

Making homemade pesto is so much easier than you might think, so leave the jar behind.

39 of 48

Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

This 30-minute pasta dinner is light, fresh, and pretty enough to invite the neighbors over for an easy summer dinner.

40 of 48

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Meatless Monday has never been so indulgent as this easy lasagna recipe.

41 of 48

Fried Zucchini Straws

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Fried Zucchini Straws

Instead of a bag of frozen French fries, try this healthier fried side on burger night.

42 of 48

Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous

Foil packet dinners are our favorite secret weapon when we’re on dish duty.

43 of 48

Squash Ribbon Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad

Using your vegetable peeler, you can make even the simplest salad a beautiful addition to any meal.

44 of 48

Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

This bright and fresh soup comes together so quickly, and it’s proof you can enjoy the comfort of a bowl of soup in the spring and summer, too.

45 of 48

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Store-bought helpers like refrigerated tortellini and pesto bring this family-friendly dinner together in a snap.

46 of 48

Squash Frittata

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Squash Frittata

Serve up a photo-ready weekend brunch with this simple frittata recipe.

47 of 48

Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

If you’re gearing up for a summer cookout, make the basil vinaigrette a day or two in advance and store it in the fridge.

48 of 48

Baked Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin

This baked pork tenderloin, served with a simple salad of fresh shaved veggies, can get dressed up for the holidays but is easy enough for a weeknight dinner.

